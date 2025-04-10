Live ticker for Zermatt Unplugged "The combination is so special, not like the Hallenstadion" +++ this is the most beautiful backstage area
Lea Oetiker
10.4.2025
From April 8 to 12, picturesque Zermatt will be transformed into an acoustic music paradise when the Zermatt Unplugged Festival once again attracts thousands of visitors to the Swiss Alps.
- The Zermatt Unplugged music festival has been taking place once a year since 2007. This year it is from April 8 to 12.
- Over 120 concerts will be held on 17 stages, spread throughout the village and on the mountain.
- This year's line-up includes stars such as Clueso, Samy Deluxe, Gigi Perez, Paris Paloma, Amy Macdonald and more.
- blue News is on site and reporting live.
All updates and news about Zermatt Unplugged can be found here:
2.14 pm
This is where the stars hang out - "the most beautiful backstage area"
-
1.42 pm
"It's not like the Hallenstadion"
Visitors to Zermatt aren't just there for the music, they also enjoy other things, as Joshua, 35, says: "The combination is so special: skiing, the mountains, long sunny days and small concerts with a living room feeling! Not like the Hallenstadion."
-
11.32 am
What does this scaffolding have to do with snow?
This scaffolding has a purpose. The Zermatt unplugged festival has to prepare for snow every year. This year this has not yet been the case.
But if it does snow, the scaffolding is there to help push the snow away from the tents.
The attached sheet reads: "Zone 1, snow removal".
-
10.27 am
How much money visitors spend at the festival
A festival is not just fun for music lovers, it's also a big hit on the wallet. blue News asks visitors to Zermatt Unplugged.
-
Friday, April 11, 07.38 am
Mika sings on the tent stage today
Day four of Zermatt unplugged starts today. Spectators can once again look forward to a musical spectacle today.
Probably the best-known artist today is Mika. The Lebanese-British singer is due to give his concert on the tent stage at 8.30 pm. He became famous with the song "Take it Easy", which stormed the charts all over the world.
-
The magic is over, at least for today
Over and out for today: people stream out of the tent stage. A few will have a drink after Amy Macdonald's concert, but it's time to go back to bed. After all, tomorrow is the next highlight on the program at Zermatt Unplugged: MIKA.
We're calling it a night, but we'll be back in Zermatt for you tomorrow.
-
Amy Macdonald wows the sold-out tent stage
"Hello Zermatt": Amy Macdonald greeted a cheering crowd in the sold-out tent stage. "The people are in the mood", says our reporter, and they get goosebumps from the Scottish singer-songwriter.
-
Are you team ski or après-ski?
Just ski, après-ski after ski or straight into the après-ski? Tastes differ - at least in Zermatt.
-
Calm before the storm
The highlight of Zermatt Unplugged tonight is Amy Macdonald's performance. Before her concert on the tent stage, Tay Oskee "heats up" the crowds in the "Taste Village" with his melodic indie folk songs ...Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the stormZermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm
-
Line-up on Thursday evening
Tonight, Cara Rose, Calexico and James Vincent McMorrow play to a sold-out crowd. For British singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, it's her first concert after a long break.
You can find the whole program here.
-
You'd better not say these sentences at Zermatt Unplugged
What is the name of that mountain again? And can you get to Zermatt by car? You'd better not say these sentences in Zermatt.