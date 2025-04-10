  1. Residential Customers
Live ticker for Zermatt Unplugged "The combination is so special, not like the Hallenstadion" +++ this is the most beautiful backstage area

Lea Oetiker

10.4.2025

Zermatt Unplugged 2025 - Mood pictures
Zermatt Unplugged 2025 - Mood pictures. In the midst of the majestic mountain world around the Matterhorn, Zermatt is transformed into a large open-air stage over five days.

In the midst of the majestic mountain world around the Matterhorn, Zermatt is transformed into a large open-air stage over five days.

Image: blue News / kornflex

Zermatt Unplugged 2025 - Mood pictures. Unplugged shows by major international acts and promising young talents.

Unplugged shows by major international acts and promising young talents.

Image: blue News / kornflex

Zermatt Unplugged 2025 - Mood pictures. The Zermatt Unplugged acoustic music festival has become an integral part of the European music scene. The first edition took place in 2007.

The Zermatt Unplugged acoustic music festival has become an integral part of the European music scene. The first edition took place in 2007.

Image: blue News / kornflex

Zermatt Unplugged 2025 - Mood pictures. Last year, the festival attracted around 30,000 visitors. They were spread across stages in village squares, hotels, mountain restaurants and ski resorts.

Last year, the festival attracted around 30,000 visitors. They were spread across stages in village squares, hotels, mountain restaurants and ski resorts.

Image: blue News / kornflex

Zermatt Unplugged 2025 - Mood pictures. More than 120 concerts on 17 different stages offer a very special musical experience - spread across the entire village and right up the mountain.

More than 120 concerts on 17 different stages offer a very special musical experience - spread across the entire village and right up the mountain.

Image: blue News / kornflex

From April 8 to 12, picturesque Zermatt will be transformed into an acoustic music paradise when the Zermatt Unplugged Festival once again attracts thousands of visitors to the Swiss Alps.

10.04.2025, 18:28

11.04.2025, 14:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Zermatt Unplugged music festival has been taking place once a year since 2007. This year it is from April 8 to 12.
  • Over 120 concerts will be held on 17 stages, spread throughout the village and on the mountain.
  • This year's line-up includes stars such as Clueso, Samy Deluxe, Gigi Perez, Paris Paloma, Amy Macdonald and more.
  • blue News is on site and reporting live.
Show more

All updates and news about Zermatt Unplugged can be found here:

Zermatt Unplugged 2025. Stephan Eicher, Amy Macdonald and Mika to grace Valais

Zermatt Unplugged 2025Stephan Eicher, Amy Macdonald and Mika to grace Valais

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 2.14 pm

    This is where the stars hang out - "the most beautiful backstage area"

  • 1.42 pm

    "It's not like the Hallenstadion"

    Joshua enjoys his time in Zermatt.
    Joshua enjoys his time in Zermatt.
    Yannick Tschan

    Visitors to Zermatt aren't just there for the music, they also enjoy other things, as Joshua, 35, says: "The combination is so special: skiing, the mountains, long sunny days and small concerts with a living room feeling! Not like the Hallenstadion."

  • 11.32 am

    What does this scaffolding have to do with snow?

    The scaffolding serves as a ladder to push the snow off the tent.
    The scaffolding serves as a ladder to push the snow off the tent.
    Yannick Tschan

    This scaffolding has a purpose. The Zermatt unplugged festival has to prepare for snow every year. This year this has not yet been the case.

    But if it does snow, the scaffolding is there to help push the snow away from the tents.

    The attached sheet reads: "Zone 1, snow removal".

  • 10.27 am

    How much money visitors spend at the festival

    A festival is not just fun for music lovers, it's also a big hit on the wallet. blue News asks visitors to Zermatt Unplugged.

  • Friday, April 11, 07.38 am

    Mika sings on the tent stage today

    Mika is performing at Zermatt Unplugged today.
    Mika is performing at Zermatt Unplugged today.
    KEYSTONE

    Day four of Zermatt unplugged starts today. Spectators can once again look forward to a musical spectacle today.

    Probably the best-known artist today is Mika. The Lebanese-British singer is due to give his concert on the tent stage at 8.30 pm. He became famous with the song "Take it Easy", which stormed the charts all over the world.

  • The magic is over, at least for today

    Amy Macdonald's concert is over - another magical evening at Zermatt Unplugged comes to an end.
    Amy Macdonald's concert is over - another magical evening at Zermatt Unplugged comes to an end.
    blue News

    Over and out for today: people stream out of the tent stage. A few will have a drink after Amy Macdonald's concert, but it's time to go back to bed. After all, tomorrow is the next highlight on the program at Zermatt Unplugged: MIKA.

    We're calling it a night, but we'll be back in Zermatt for you tomorrow.

  • Amy Macdonald wows the sold-out tent stage

    "Hello Zermatt": Amy Macdonald greeted a cheering crowd in the sold-out tent stage. "The people are in the mood", says our reporter, and they get goosebumps from the Scottish singer-songwriter.

    Amy Macdonald celebrates her comeback in Zermatt after a long break from the stage.
    Amy Macdonald celebrates her comeback in Zermatt after a long break from the stage.
    blue News / kornflex

  • Are you team ski or après-ski?

    Just ski, après-ski after ski or straight into the après-ski? Tastes differ - at least in Zermatt.

  • Calm before the storm

    The highlight of Zermatt Unplugged tonight is Amy Macdonald's performance. Before her concert on the tent stage, Tay Oskee "heats up" the crowds in the "Taste Village" with his melodic indie folk songs ...

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm
    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. While Tay Oskee plays music in the evening sun on the open-air stage in the "Taste Village" ...

    While Tay Oskee plays music in the evening sun on the open-air stage in the "Taste Village" ...

    Image: blue News

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. ... preparations are underway for Amy Macdonald's performance.

    ... preparations are underway for Amy Macdonald's performance.

    Image: blue News

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. Four top five albums, millions of records sold and world tours - Amy Macdonald's "This Is The Life" made chart history.

    Four top five albums, millions of records sold and world tours - Amy Macdonald's "This Is The Life" made chart history.

    Image: KEYSTONE/DPA/Hendrik Schmidt

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. Here at the "Zeltbühne", the Scottish singer-songwriter celebrates her comeback after her musical break.

    Here at the "Zeltbühne", the Scottish singer-songwriter celebrates her comeback after her musical break.

    Image: blue News

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. The tickets are gone: 2200 visitors experience Amy Macdonald live.

    The tickets are gone: 2200 visitors experience Amy Macdonald live.

    Image: blue News

  • Line-up on Thursday evening

    Tonight, Cara Rose, Calexico and James Vincent McMorrow play to a sold-out crowd. For British singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, it's her first concert after a long break.

    You can find the whole program here.

  • You'd better not say these sentences at Zermatt Unplugged

    What is the name of that mountain again? And can you get to Zermatt by car? You'd better not say these sentences in Zermatt.

    • Show more

