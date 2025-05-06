Online shitstorm after a trip into space, unsuccessful tour appearances: Things are currently anything but good for Katy Perry. What's going on?

No time? blue News summarizes for you When the song "I Kissed a Girl" was released in 2008, Katy Perry became a mega star overnight.

Her image then began to crumble in the mid-2010s.

Her flight into space made her completely unpopular.

What happened to the mega star? Show more

Not all that glitters is gold. This is also the case with Katy Perry. No matter what the 40-year-old does at the moment, it is ridiculed, criticized and mocked. What happened to the mega star?

The rise

Katy Perry in 2013. Image: imago images/Mary Evans

When Katy Perry kissed a girl in 2008, she became world famous overnight with her song "I Kissed a Girl". Her top, with whipped cream spraying out of it, was iconic. The song stormed the charts and reached the top position in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany and numerous other countries, where it remained at the top for several weeks. The follow-up single "Hot n Cold" also became an international hit.

With their rebellious image, flashy outfits and catchy pop songs, their success struck a chord with a generation and made them an icon of modern pop.

Her album "One of the Boys" sold millions of copies. She won numerous music awards and established herself as one of the most successful pop stars of the 2010s with further albums such as "Teenage Dream" and "Prism".

Katy Perry currently has to deal with a lot of criticism. Image: Instagram

"Teenage Dream" was released in August 2010. It contains numerous well-known singles such as "Teenage Dream", "Firework", "E.T.", "Last Friday Night" and "The One That Got Away". The album was also a huge commercial success for Perry: all six of its singles reached number one in the US singles charts - a record previously only held by Michael Jackson. The next album, "Prism", built on this success with songs such as "Roar" and "Dark Horse".

Perry's success was crowned by her Super Bowl halftime show in 2015. With over 118 million viewers in the USA alone, her performance was one of the most-watched halftime shows of all time.

The crisis

Katy Perry changed her look to a hydrogen blonde pixie cut. Image: Lumeimages.com

Then the world changed.

Climate, war and crisis are now on people's minds. Perry's colorful and laid-back music no longer fits the times; artists like Lorde and Billie Eilish are now in demand. Singers who make dark music. Singers who sing about pain and heartbreak. At the same time, Rihanna and Beyoncé - artists Perry's age - are releasing albums with political statements with "Anti" and "Lemonade". And they are successful with them.

So Perry also wants to adapt. At least she tries to. She cuts off her long, jet-black and voluminous hair. From now on, she wears a hydrogen-blonde pixie cut. In 2017, the album "Witness" is released. Perry herself describes it as "purposeful pop", i.e. pop that has a message.

To promote the album, Katy Perry launched an unusual campaign: she lived in a house equipped with 41 cameras for four days, which was broadcast live on YouTube. Fans were able to witness her everyday life, which was thematically linked to the album title "Witness".

However, the album triggered mixed feelings. Some praised the personal and experimental side of the album, others criticized the production and found it uninspiring.

After the "Witness World Tour" in August 2018, Perry took a break from music. Indefinitely, as Perry announced at the time. She wanted to retire from the music business to enjoy her private life and devote herself to other projects. After ten years of constant work, she now wants to "chill out" for the first time.

Perry is putting her music career on hold for the time being and switching to other jobs. In 2018, for example, she became a judge on the talent show "American Idol". She and Orlando Bloom also start a family. Their daughter Daisy Dove is born in 2020.

The "most desperate comeback of the year"

Katy Perry released her new album "143" last year. Image: Instagram

After her baby break, Katy Perry released the album "Smile" in 2020. The album was created between 2018 and 2020 and deals with themes such as resilience, hope and self-empowerment. Once again, the criticism is mixed.

In 2024, she finally released "143". The title of the album stands for the numerical abbreviation of "I love you". Perry describes the album as a dance album with high energy, summer vibes, a high BPM count and full of joy, love and light.

But here, too, Perry fails miserably.

The reviews were predominantly negative, criticizing the outdated production and lackluster songwriting. The lead single "Woman's World" in particular is considered controversial, an actual feminist anthem. The reason for this is the collaboration with Dr. Luke. He is highly controversial in the music industry due to a long-standing legal dispute with the musician Kesha. Kesha had accused him of rape. After ten years, the two settled the legal dispute out of court.

In the video, Perry predominantly wears a white bikini and surreal elements such as mechanical legs. In another scene, she holds a nozzle to her bare buttocks. At the end, Perry holds on to a flying helicopter, holds a ring-shaped light in the form of the female gender symbol in her hand and shouts: "I'm Katy Perry!"

She is then flooded with criticism on social media. Many users commented that they found the image "alienating". One Instagram user wrote: "It's a woman's world and 99% of the video shows white women with the same body type."

The media are not sparing with their criticism either: British journalist Emily Watkins described the comeback song as "cruel to Katy Perry and to myself" in the online magazine "Inews". She called on the radio station BBC Radio 2 to stop playing the song. Austrian journalist Verena Bogner also called the song "the most desperate comeback of the year" in an online article for the radio station FM4.

Perry later explained in an Instagram video that the song was satire.

The flight into the offside

Katy Perry kisses the ground after a short flight into space. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage

And just when you thought Katy Perry had hit rock bottom, she decides to fly into space in mid-April. Together with five other women. Including Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos. It is the first all-female flight since 1963.

But the feminist campaign backfires. The flight is massively criticized on the internet. Many accused her of double standards, as she had previously campaigned for environmental protection but was now taking part in an expensive, resource-intensive space trip. In addition, the action was seen as a pure PR show with no real benefit and a bad role model in these times.

Katy Perry's strange appearance in particular caused an uproar. Her promise: a song. In space, she sang the song "What a Wonderful World" and held a flower and the set list for her new tour up to the camera. After landing, she knelt on the desert floor and kissed the sand.

The sluggish tour

Katy Perry on her current tour. Image: Instagram

After seven years, the singer is currently back on tour, "The Lifetimes Tour".

While tickets are selling well in major cities such as New York, the rush elsewhere remains subdued. For example, there are still many unsold seats available for the concert in Minneapolis on May 13. The situation doesn't look any better in Europe either. There was also brief discussion about the possibility of canceling the concert.

Videos showing the singer in an unflattering light went viral after the opening show. Fans criticized the low quality of the stage set, which was partly based on AI-generated images, as well as the choreography, which was perceived as awkward, and Perry's lack of charisma on stage.

In an Instagram comment on a fan page, she thanks her loyal fans and responds to the criticism: "I am so grateful to you. We are experiencing this beautiful and wild journey together." She continues: "Please know that I'm doing well. I've been working hard to figure out who I am, what's real and what's important to me."

