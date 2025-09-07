Amy Macdonald brought the stadium to a boil at Energy Air 2025 - and revealed in an interview with blue News that she is an artist with strong ties to her home country and a great weakness for Swiss chocolate.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amy Macdonald wowed the crowd at Energy Air 2025 in Thun with her well-known pop-folk hits and great audience appeal.

In an interview, the Scot revealed her personal preferences, including her aversion to beer and whiskey and her love of Swiss nature and chocolate.

Despite her international success, she emphasized her attachment to her homeland and the challenges of touring. Show more

Yesterday, Amy Macdonald wowed fans at Energy Air 2025 with her unmistakable blend of pop and folk. The Scot, who made her breakthrough over 15 years ago with songs such as "This Is the Life", also took the time to talk to blue News - and revealed some very personal things.

"I don't drink beer because I don't like it and I don't drink whiskey at all. As a Scot, I probably shouldn't say that," laughed Macdonald in the interview. Instead, she raves about Switzerland: "You have such beautiful nature and I love the lakes." She is also particularly fond of the chocolate, which for her is part of every visit.

Her favorite place to be is at home

Since her debut in 2007, Macdonald has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the international music business, but has always remained true to herself and her style. Despite all her tours and appearances, her heart remains at home. "I love my home. Living out of a suitcase on tour isn't always as cool as everyone thinks," the 38-year-old told us openly.

At Energy Air, Amy Macdonald showed that she is still one of the crowd's favorites, as the stadium sang along loudly to all her hits. Watch the video to find out what Macdonald was up to in Thun and what she thinks of Switzerland.