Loredana and Karim Adeyemi got married in 2024. It is the Swiss rapper's second marriage. IMAGO/Eventpress

The new documentary about Loredana and Karim Adeyemi promises exclusive insights. In the end, it shows above all that rap stars and professional footballers also lead surprisingly ordinary lives.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new documentary on Amazon Prime shows the story of rapper Loredana and her husband, professional footballer Karim Adeyemi.

The documentary also addresses the scandals, including Karim's criminal warrant for illegal possession of weapons and the allegations of fraud against Loredana.

Despite the prominent main characters, the documentary often remains superficial and provides few new insights. Show more

Bitch, I'm a superstar

Date only a savage and not a footballer

Swiss rapper Loredana raps these lines in her song "Superstar", which was released in 2023. Three years later, the exact opposite has happened: The Swiss rapper is married to German footballer Karim Adeyemi. And now there is a documentary about it.

It's called "Loredana & Karim - Love & Drama", and it promises exactly what the title suggests: love and drama. You find out how the two met, what their first date was like and how their relationship works. You even see footage of their engagement and their wedding in Switzerland in 2024.

"We're not normal people and we're not a normal couple," says Karim right at the beginning. But if you watch the documentary, you often get exactly this feeling. You watch the two of them sitting in the car, going shopping, having dinner with friends, playing padel and moving house without a removal company. And you see a couple who are head over heels in love. One that supports each other and can't be without each other. "Being in love is the greatest feeling in the world. If there was a pill for it, I'd take it every day," says Loredana. "I see true love in Karim. He's my best friend, my partner and the guy I love more than anything." You believe her.

The motto of the documentary seems to be: Even if you're a rap star and professional footballer - your life is basically like everyone else's. On the one hand, this is charming and makes the two of them approachable.

The strongest moments are those that show how their worlds have become intertwined. For example, when Loredana watches one of Karim's games and reacts like any other football fan when her favorite club is playing - full of emotion. "I'm really focused for 90 minutes. I'm fully there. I analyze the whole thing like a disturbed person," she says. She even goes so far as to announce that she could be a coach.

Or when Karim tries his hand at music at home and realizes that it's similar to football: you have to work hard to get good. The scenes with Hana, Loredana's daughter, are also particularly beautiful. Karim spends a lot of time with her and it doesn't seem staged. Moments like this give the two stars humanity.

More depth, please

But on the other hand, this is exactly what makes the documentary tough overall. When you watch a documentary about a football star and a rap star, you expect something different - more friction, more contradiction. Instead, many scenes repeat the basic principle: Loredana watches football, Karim plays with Hana. More depth, please. More emotion. More substance.

There are repeated moments whose intention is not really clear to the viewer. For example, a scene where Karim trains with a professional boxer and keeps saying how badass he is - it remains unclear what this is supposed to say about him or his relationship with Loredana.

You hope for real suspense at the latest when the documentary addresses the scandals that have accompanied Loredana and Karim in recent years.

In November 2025, the footballer received a penalty order for illegally ordering brass knuckles and a Taser on the internet, among other things. He had to pay a fine of 450,000 euros. "My thought was: if I can order it online, it can never be illegal," Karim explains in the documentary.

He wanted to protect himself and his family with the weapons, Karim continues. Because they had previously been burgled. The burglary is played up over several scenes in the documentary, with the same surveillance images of the burglars being shown again and again. They were in the Adeyemis' house for eleven minutes, when the family was also there, and packed their bags in the dressing room.

It almost seems as if the burglary in the documentary was primarily there to legitimize gun ownership. "Someone in the public eye must be able to defend themselves," says Karim. Explained, ticked off, next topic. The naivety of this justification remains uncommented on.

«I am the perpetrator and she is the victim. Even if I say that I wasn't aware of it, that doesn't change the situation.» Loredana Adeyemi Rapper

The second major scandal is similar: Loredana and her brother defrauded a Valais couple of around 700,000 francs. In September 2020, Loredana reached an out-of-court settlement with the victim and paid back the amount; the case was dropped.

The victim - who is called Patrizia Z. in the documentary - comes forward herself and describes how Loredana and her brother ripped her off. Loredana explains: "I didn't know what I was doing. I always knew that she would get her money back in the end." And then comes a really powerful insight: "I'm the perpetrator and she's the victim. It stays that way. Even if I say that I wasn't aware of what I was doing, that doesn't change the situation."

Second reconciliation for the camera

But what the documentary makes of it is less convincing: a staged reconciliation scene in which Loredana and Patrizia Z. meet, five years after they last saw each other. Patrizia Z. says she has forgiven, Loredana has matured. "We're here to make up again," she says at the beginning - the word "again" sticks.

Because the reconciliation, they both say, has already taken place. Loredana herself explains why it is now being repeated in front of the cameras: "This private insight with her will perhaps encourage people to finally stop. And the people who still haven't finished and are still commenting on things simply don't want to like me on principle."

It almost seems as if the documentary makers knew that you can't make a documentary about the two of them without addressing these issues - only to then tick them off again as quickly and positively as possible for the two of them.

«Despite their fame, Karim and Loredana are ultimately completely normal people.»

Of course, it is difficult to judge from a documentary what Loredana and Karim are really like and whether the relationship is portrayed authentically. Even after watching the documentary, you still don't know them personally. And often the two themselves seem to determine the narrative of the documentary.

One detail that runs through the entire documentary is indicative of this: Loredana seems to have constantly sat off-camera during individual interviews - when Karim or her assistant are sitting in front of the camera, she talks in from the side, corrects, adds.

So towards the end, you ask yourself: what has this documentary actually shown us? It was already known that the two love each other. Despite their fame, Karim and Loredana are ultimately completely normal people. But in a documentary about a rap star and a football star, that's just a bit boring.

"Loredana & Karim - Love & Drama" is available on Amazon Prime.