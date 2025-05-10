"The ESC is international, colorful, emotional - and always a party," says Alex Truong, Chairman of the Eurovision Club Switzerland (OGAE). Pictured: The Italian rock band Måneskin Band with "Zitti e buoni" at ESC 2021 in Rotterdam. sda

Alex Truong is a board member of the Eurovision Club Switzerland. At the age of 24, he brings a breath of fresh air to the club, which is benefiting from the Nemo boom. Truong reveals why the ESC is like a musical Super Bowl for him and that Basel will be a highlight as the venue.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 24-year-old ESC fan Alex Truong is breathing new life into the Eurovision Club Switzerland and is committed to getting Generation Z more involved.

The club is planning a variety of activities around the ESC in Basel, such as a club dinner, ESC quiz and fan meetings with international exchange.

Truong sees the ESC as a musical Super Bowl - colorful, emotional and unifying - and expects one of the best ESCs in years in Basel. Show more

Alex Truong, when did you catch ESC fever?

I grew up with it - my parents watched the ESC every year. It really got me in 2013 or 2014, especially when Conchita Wurst won. That's when I realized how many nations are united through music.

How did you get involved in Eurovision Club Switzerland?

I was looking for like-minded people - people who celebrate the ESC like I do. I joined the club in 2021. It was a bit distant at first because of corona, but later we also met physically. Today, I'm actively involved - especially in social media.

About the person zVg Alex Truong is a board member of the Eurovision Club Switzerland. The 24-year-old says of the event: "The ESC is international, colorful, emotional - and always a party."

At 24, you're young for a board member, aren't you?

Absolutely. The club had a rather older average age. I wanted to bring in younger people and make Gen Z more visible. After all, the ESC doesn't just inspire older generations.

What are your plans for the ESC in Basel?

We're organizing a club dinner, an ESC quiz, line dancing sessions - even if I can't dance! And a City Treasure Hunt to discover Basel in a fun way. The exchange with acts and fans from all over Europe will also be a highlight.

How many members does your club currently have?

Around 800 to 900 members. We've noticed a clear boom since Nemo's victory. The interest is huge - we definitely want to keep the new members.

What makes the ESC so fascinating for you?

It's like a musical Olympics. Or like the Super Bowl - only with singing and more familiar, many fans come together every year for the ESC. You root for your own country, but also celebrate others. The ESC is international, colorful, emotional - and always a celebration.

What highlights are you expecting in Basel?

The club dinner, the opening ceremony with parade, the live shows and the Euroclub. I think Basel will put on a very modern, very well-organized ESC - one of the best in years.

Which countries are your favorites?

Musically, I like Austria this year with JJ, with his pop-opera song, and Albania with the electro-traditional sound. If I had to bet, I would go for Sweden or Austria.

What do you wish for the club?

That we continue to grow as a community, that friendships develop and that the ESC is more than just an event - namely a unifying experience.

