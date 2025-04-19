Daniela Simmons narrowly missed out on winning the ESC in 1986 with "Pas pour moi". Two years later, Atilla Şereftuğ wrote the winning song for Céline Dion. But how do the two look back on their second place and the development of the Eurovision Song Contest today?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 1986, Daniela Simmons secured second place for Switzerland in Bergen - with a Swiss song.

"Pas sans moi" was written by her husband Atilla Şereftuğ, with lyrics by Nella Martinetti.

But the favorite victory fails to materialize: Belgian Sandra Kim wins - at just 13 years old.

Two years later, it was time for revenge: Céline Dion won the ESC for Switzerland in Dublin in 1988 - with "Ne partez pas sans moi", written by Şereftuğ. Show more

The Relief Studio in Belfaux FR is filled with Daniela Simmons' warm, jazzy voice. She sings one of her favorite songs for blue News. It is "Tears in Heaven" by Eric Clapton. Atilla Şereftuğ sits at the piano and accompanies her.

A moment full of magic - a couple in sync for many years; on stage and in their private lives.

No other artist duo has brought Switzerland more fame at the Eurovision Song Contest than them: Daniela Simmons and her husband Atilla Şereftuğ. In 1986, they came second with the song "Pas sans moi" - composed by him, sung by her and written by Nella Martinetti. Two years later, Céline Dion triumphed with a song from the same successful team.

In an interview with blue News, Daniela Simmons remembers her big ESC performance in Bergen in 1986. The Eurovision Song Contest became a launch pad for Daniela Simmons, with great emotions, fluttering nerves and the almost tangible dream of victory.

What do the two music professionals think about the Eurovision Song Contest today - and how did the collaboration with Céline Dion actually come about? Watch the video to find out the whole story.

