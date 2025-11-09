Fanta4 want to be on the road for at least 18 months under the title "Der letzte Bus". (Archive) Uli Deck/dpa

The Fantastischen Vier are planning one last tour, but it is unclear when the final farewell concert will take place.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Fantastischen Vier have announced a major farewell tour over the next 18 months under the motto "Der letzte Bus".

The tour is to include numerous former venues, but a final farewell concert has not yet been set.

For the time being, the band is only ending tours together. A return for individual performances or new music is not ruled out. Show more

The Fantastischen Vier are getting on the tour bus one last time: the legendary hip-hop quartet will be going on a big farewell tour over the next 18 months under the motto "The last bus". As Michi Beck told the German Press Agency in Stuttgart, the plan is to visit as many places as possible where the band has already performed.

"It's a strange feeling to know that this will be the last tour of this kind," explained the 57-year-old Beck on the fringes of a performance in Stuttgart.

Michi Beck: "It's still unclear when our final concert will take place"

However, Beck emphasized that this is only the end of joint tours for the time being. Whether and when the band will come together again for individual concerts or a new album remains to be seen. "It is still unclear when our final concert will take place," Beck added.

Over eight million records sold, eleven studio albums, seven live albums and more than 1,000 concerts: Die Fantastischen Vier are among the great pioneers of German rap. Stuttgart-based Smudo, Michi Beck, Thomas D and And.Ypsilon recently released their eleventh studio album "Long Player".

More videos from this section