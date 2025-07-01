blue News shows you the biggest concerts of the Swiss festival summer directly on your screen: From Montreux to Gampel, from hip-hop to jazz - you won't miss a single festival moment here.

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News streams numerous concerts live during the festival summer.

Be there live when national and international stars cause a sensation at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Openair Frauenfeld, Moon&Stars in Locarno, the Gurten and the Paléo Festival.

We will keep you up to date on the upcoming broadcasts here. Show more

Montreux Jazz Festival 4. bis 19. Juli 2025

July 04 | from 8.30 pm: Chaka Kahn

Chaka Khan returns to Montreux after 14 years and honors Quincy Jones with a special concert. To mark his 50th stage anniversary, the Grammy icon celebrates his greatest hits - live on blue Zoom.

July 05 | from 8.30 pm: Trueno

Trueno started out with incredible wordplay on the streets of Buenos Aires and became the rap shooting star of Latin America. In Montreux, he brings trap beats and reggaetón vibes to the stage - and live on blue Zoom.

July 06 | from 8.30 pm: The Inspector Cluzo

Two French organic farmers with guitar and drums: "The Inspector Cluzo" bring raw blues rock and funk from their farm directly to Montreux. Experience their concert live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

July 08 | from 21.00: London Grammar

London Grammar enchant Montreux with artpop and songs from their new album The Greatest Love - soft, floating, touching. And Hannah Reid's unmistakable voice hovers above it all. A concert like a summer night - live on blue Zoom.

July 09 | from 10.30 pm: Raye

From TikTok star to exceptional artist: Raye brings her very own mix of soul, pop and R'n'B to the Montreux Jazz Festival. Great voice, strong songs, moving lyrics - experience her celebrated live set exclusively on blue Zoom.

July 14 | from 8.30 pm: Bloc Party

Bloc Party bring the sound of the 2000s back to Montreux - raw, energetic and full of nostalgia. On July 14, 2025 they celebrate 20 years of their debut album "Silent Alarm". blue Zoom broadcasts the anniversary concert live.

July 16 | from 8.45 pm: Kenny Wayne Sheperd Band

- with special guest Bobby Rush.

Two blues greats united in a project close to their hearts: guitar star Kenny Wayne Shepherd and 91-year-old Grammy winner Bobby Rush bring blues, soul and rock to the stage - with their album "Young Fashioned Ways", live from Montreux on blue Zoom.

July 16 | from 11.30 p.m.: Joe Bonamassa

Virtuoso, powerful, captivating: Joe Bonamassa is considered one of the best blues guitarists of our time. blue Zoom broadcasts his concert live.

July 19 | from 10 p.m.: Alanis Morisette

Alanis Morissette celebrates 30 years of "Jagged Little Pill" - one of the most influential albums of all time. After 13 years, the Grammy icon returns to Montreux - for an emotional evening full of power, nostalgia and rock energy.

Moon&Stars 10. bis 20. Juli 2025

July 13 | 7.30 pm: Kamrad

Kamrad brings his international pop sound from Germany to the Piazza Grande. With hits like "I Believe", he hits the nerve of a new generation - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

July 13 | 8.30 p.m.: Álvaro Soler

Summer, sun, Soler: Alvaro Soler brings a Mediterranean lifestyle to the Piazza Grande in Locarno. He plays his greatest hits at Moon & Stars. Experience the Spaniard's good mood sound live on blue Zoom.

July 16 | from 22.00: Amy Macdonald

Rough as the north, warm as a summer night. When Amy Macdonald sings on the Piazza Grande, everything feels lighter. Scottish folk pop meets heart - honest, powerful, close. And suddenly "This Is the Life" is more than just a song.

Paléo Festival 22. bis 27. Juli 2025

July 22 | from 9 p.m.: Saïan Supa Celebration

The legend is alive! The Saïan family celebrates the Saïan Supa Crew with explosive old-school hip-hop. Experience this unique concert live from the Paléo Festival, exclusively on blue Zoom.

July 26 | from 20.00: Danakil

Danakil provides the ultimate festival vibe! Experience reggae with fat horns, strong messages and an absolute feel-good atmosphere. A real Paléo highlight - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

July 26 | from 9.15 pm: Last Train

Last Train rocks the Paléo Festival 2025! Experience the French rockers with their energetic show and infectious sound. A concert not to be missed - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

July 27 | from 8.30 pm: Sinfonia Valais

Sinfonia Valais brings a special classical touch to the Paléo Festival. A concert to pause for thought - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Openair Gampel 14. bis 17. August 2025

August 17 | from TBD: 01099

The Dresden rap collective 01099 combines cool beats with authentic lyrics. They are shaking up the rap scene with songs like "Frisch". Their concert without any clichés, but with a lot of charm live and exclusively on blue Zoom.