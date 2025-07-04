blue News shows you the best concerts of the Swiss festival summer directly on your screen: From Montreux to Gampel, from hip-hop to jazz - you won't miss a single festival moment here.

Be there live when national and international stars cause a sensation at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Openair Frauenfeld, Moon&Stars in Locarno, the Gurten and the Paléo Festival.

We'll keep you up to date on the upcoming broadcasts here. Show more

Montreux Jazz Festival 4. bis 19. Juli 2025

Paléo Festival 22. bis 27. Juli 2025

Thursday, July 24 | from 9 p.m.: Simple Minds

Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill have been shaping the New Wave with Simple Minds since 1978. Classics such as "Don't You" and "Alive and Kicking" meet art rock and ambient folk. The iconic concert from Paléo on blue Zoom.

Saturday, July 26 | from 20.00: Danakil

Danakil provides the ultimate festival vibe! Experience reggae with fat horns, strong messages and an absolute feel-good atmosphere. A real Paléo highlight - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Saturday, July 26 | from 9.15 pm: Zaho de Sagazan

Zaho de Sagazan is France's voice of the hour. Between chanson, electro and Berlin nights, she even gives Nena's "99 Luftballons" a whole new sound. Live at Paléo and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Saturday, July 26 | from 10.30 pm: Last Train

Last Train rocks the Paléo Festival 2025! Experience the French rockers with their energetic show and infectious sound. A concert not to be missed - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Saturday, July 26 | from 11.59 pm: Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age with their first concert in French-speaking Switzerland since 2018! Josh Homme's band rocks the Paléo Festival 2025 with hits from 8 albums, including "No One Knows" and new tracks from "In Times New Roman". Live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Sunday, July 27 | from 8.30 pm: Sinfonia Valais

Sinfonia Valais brings a special classical touch to the Paléo Festival. A concert to pause for thought - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Sunday, July 27 | from 9.30 pm: Nemo

Nemo leaves the ESC behind and shows what he's really made of: with opera, rap and queer power, the exceptional artist from Biel will shake the stage at the Paléo Festival. A concert that gets under your skin - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Sunday, July 27 | from 10.30 pm: Trinix

Mash-up meets hit parade: Trinix transform the Paléo Festival into a dancing sound collage. New sounds are created live from beats and voices - rousing, creative and perfect for partying in the open air.

Openair Gampel 14. bis 17. August 2025

Sunday, August 15 | Time to follow: Paula Hartmann

Paula Hartmann: First a TV star, now a musician with depth. With songs like "Nie verliebt" or "Kein Bock" she hits the nerve of her generation - melancholic, honest, poetic. Live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Sunday, August 17 | Time to follow: 01099

The Dresden rap collective 01099 combines cool beats with authentic lyrics. They are shaking up the rap scene with songs like "Frisch". Their concert is without clichés, but with a lot of charm. Live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

