The German rapper GReeeN became famous thanks to his viral hit "Panama" on TikTok. Today he is performing in the middle of the Grisons mountains and blue News is bringing the whole concert live from Open Air Lumnezia directly to your screens from 7:30 pm.

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News met the German rapper GReeeN for an interview before his performance at Openair Lumnezia.

The 36-year-old became known to the general public through his streaming hit "Panama".

"Become your best friend. You have your whole life to do it." blue News met the German rapper GReeeN for an interview before his performance at Openair Lumnezia.

GReeeN, real name Pasquale Valentin Denefleh, is more than just a German rapper: he is a musical crossover artist between hip-hop, reggae and battle rap.

Since his streaming hit "Panama" in 2024, he has finally arrived in the public eye.

You can experience the concert at Open Air Lumnezia live. blue News Social will bring it straight to your timeline.

"A dreamer who realizes his dreams"

In the interview with blue News, the 36-year-old shows a lot of depth. His positive attitude? No coincidence: "I was born into this world and I love life." Between a spiritual "forest fairy mother" and a stoic father, he has learned to allow emotions and still look ahead: "A dreamer who realizes his dreams."

But it wasn't always easy. He speaks openly about dark phases in his youth: "I was where you see the world as black." The turning point: personal responsibility and an eye for the little things in life. "A cute dog, a butterfly, mountains - these are the big little things."

