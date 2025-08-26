With a bit of luck, you could be part of Energy Air. Energy Air

The last big summer festival, Energy Air, is coming up soon. You can't buy tickets, but you can win them: We are giving away 2 x 2 of the coveted tickets. Take part now and maybe join in the celebrations in Thun soon.

blue News says thank you - and wants to give something back The world can be a challenging place sometimes and the news can make you think. That's why we want to give you something back : Over the coming months, we will be giving away great prizes on a regular basis - exclusively for our loyal readers!

Look forward to great chances to win, from unique experiences to coveted tickets and attractive surprises. It's easy to take part: stay tuned and fill out the form.

Let's create a good mood together - because you are what makes our news portal special. Good luck and thank you for being part of our community! Show more

After the summer vacations, the suitcases are already gathering dust in the cellar again, school is back in session in most cantons and temperatures are dropping to 20 degrees this week. These are all reasons that can get on your nerves. Is that it for carefree summer feelings?

Not at all: On September 6, the Stockhorn Arena in Thun will be transformed into a sea of lights, beats and pure joie de vivre. Energy Air 2025 is the last big summer festival.

And the best thing is: with a bit of luck, you'll be there live when stars such as Michael Patrick Kelly, Calum Scott and Ray Dalton perform their hits. Tickets are not for sale, but can only be won. blue News is giving away 2 x 2 tickets - good luck!

Conditions of participation

The closing date for entries is Sunday, August 31, 2025, 11.59 pm.

The winner will be notified personally.

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18.



Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG (blue Sport) reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.



By participating in the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG. blue Sport undertakes to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection regulations.



No correspondence will be entered into regarding the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. Cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible.