The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet in a feather dress. Image: Keystone Kesha also opted for feathers. Image: Keystone Justin and Hailey Bieber both wore a pin that read "ICE Out". Image: Keystone The criticism of the US immigration authorities is also shared by R&B singer Kehlani. Image: Keystone And also Billie Eilish, who is wearing an outfit from the upcycling brand Hodakova. Image: Keystone Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny wears the first men's model from Schiaparelli. Image: Keystone Miley Cyrus wore a huge gold brooch. Image: Keystone Chappell Roan first wore a cape, but then revealed a dress that she wore on her nipples. Image: Keystone Benson Boone in a velvety suit by Giorgio Armani. Image: Keystone Swiss Manon (third from right) with her K-pop band Katseye. Image: Keystone Heidi Klum has put on a second skin. Image: Keystone Pop singer Addison Rae. Image: Keystone Neo-soul singer Olivia Dean. Image: Keystone Doechii wore a 13-meter long train. Image: Keystone Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami are the singers of Huntr/x from "KPop Demon Hunters". They won the first Grammy for the K-Pop genre with the song "Golden". Image: Keystone Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter wore a Valentino dress. Image: Keystone Actor and musician Jamie Foxx. Image: Keystone K-pop star Rosé. Image: Keystone Lola Young was casual. Image: Keystone

The Grammy Awards were presented in Los Angeles on Monday night. You can find the stars' best or most eye-catching looks in the picture gallery.

Noemi Hüsser

The Grammys are the most important awards in the music industry. The coveted trophies are awarded on Sunday night. But the awards ceremony is not just about music: the stars also attract attention with their outfits on the red carpet.

Far fewer musicians performing at the Grammys have exclusive brand contracts than actors at the Golden Globes or the Oscars, for example. This means that the stars' outfits are much less predictable - and often bolder and more original.

The best and most striking looks of the evening can be found in the picture gallery.

