Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet in a feather dress.
Kesha also opted for feathers.
Justin and Hailey Bieber both wore a pin that read "ICE Out".
The criticism of the US immigration authorities is also shared by R&B singer Kehlani.
And also Billie Eilish, who is wearing an outfit from the upcycling brand Hodakova.
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny wears the first men's model from Schiaparelli.
Miley Cyrus wore a huge gold brooch.
Chappell Roan first wore a cape, but then revealed a dress that she wore on her nipples.
Benson Boone in a velvety suit by Giorgio Armani.
Swiss Manon (third from right) with her K-pop band Katseye.
Heidi Klum has put on a second skin.
Neo-soul singer Olivia Dean.
Doechii wore a 13-meter long train.
Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami are the singers of Huntr/x from "KPop Demon Hunters". They won the first Grammy for the K-Pop genre with the song "Golden".
Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter wore a Valentino dress.
Actor and musician Jamie Foxx.
The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys
Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet in a feather dress.
Kesha also opted for feathers.
Justin and Hailey Bieber both wore a pin that read "ICE Out".
The criticism of the US immigration authorities is also shared by R&B singer Kehlani.
And also Billie Eilish, who is wearing an outfit from the upcycling brand Hodakova.
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny wears the first men's model from Schiaparelli.
Miley Cyrus wore a huge gold brooch.
Chappell Roan first wore a cape, but then revealed a dress that she wore on her nipples.
Benson Boone in a velvety suit by Giorgio Armani.
Swiss Manon (third from right) with her K-pop band Katseye.
Heidi Klum has put on a second skin.
Neo-soul singer Olivia Dean.
Doechii wore a 13-meter long train.
Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami are the singers of Huntr/x from "KPop Demon Hunters". They won the first Grammy for the K-Pop genre with the song "Golden".
Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter wore a Valentino dress.
Actor and musician Jamie Foxx.
The Grammy Awards were presented in Los Angeles on Monday night. You can find the stars' best or most eye-catching looks in the picture gallery.
The Grammys are the most important awards in the music industry. The coveted trophies are awarded on Sunday night. But the awards ceremony is not just about music: the stars also attract attention with their outfits on the red carpet.
Far fewer musicians performing at the Grammys have exclusive brand contracts than actors at the Golden Globes or the Oscars, for example. This means that the stars' outfits are much less predictable - and often bolder and more original.
The best and most striking looks of the evening can be found in the picture gallery.
More from the department