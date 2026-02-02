  1. Residential Customers
Nipples, feathers and "Ice Out" pins The most eye-catching outfits at the Grammys

Noemi Hüsser

2.2.2026

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys
The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet in a feather dress.

Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet in a feather dress.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Kesha also opted for feathers.

Kesha also opted for feathers.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Justin and Hailey Bieber both wore a pin that read "ICE Out".

Justin and Hailey Bieber both wore a pin that read "ICE Out".

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. The criticism of the US immigration authorities is also shared by R&B singer Kehlani.

The criticism of the US immigration authorities is also shared by R&B singer Kehlani.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. And also Billie Eilish, who is wearing an outfit from the upcycling brand Hodakova.

And also Billie Eilish, who is wearing an outfit from the upcycling brand Hodakova.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny wears the first men's model from Schiaparelli.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny wears the first men's model from Schiaparelli.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Miley Cyrus wore a huge gold brooch.

Miley Cyrus wore a huge gold brooch.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Chappell Roan first wore a cape, but then revealed a dress that she wore on her nipples.

Chappell Roan first wore a cape, but then revealed a dress that she wore on her nipples.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Benson Boone in a velvety suit by Giorgio Armani.

Benson Boone in a velvety suit by Giorgio Armani.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Swiss Manon (third from right) with her K-pop band Katseye.

Swiss Manon (third from right) with her K-pop band Katseye.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Heidi Klum has put on a second skin.

Heidi Klum has put on a second skin.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Pop singer Addison Rae.

Pop singer Addison Rae.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Neo-soul singer Olivia Dean.

Neo-soul singer Olivia Dean.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Doechii wore a 13-meter long train.

Doechii wore a 13-meter long train.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami are the singers of Huntr/x from "KPop Demon Hunters". They won the first Grammy for the K-Pop genre with the song "Golden".

Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami are the singers of Huntr/x from "KPop Demon Hunters". They won the first Grammy for the K-Pop genre with the song "Golden".

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter wore a Valentino dress.

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter wore a Valentino dress.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Actor and musician Jamie Foxx.

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. K-pop star Rosé.

K-pop star Rosé.

Image: Keystone

The best and most eye-catching outfits of the 2026 Grammys. Lola Young was casual.

Lola Young was casual.

Image: Keystone

The Grammy Awards were presented in Los Angeles on Monday night. You can find the stars' best or most eye-catching looks in the picture gallery.

02.02.2026, 02:55

02.02.2026, 03:02

The Grammys are the most important awards in the music industry. The coveted trophies are awarded on Sunday night. But the awards ceremony is not just about music: the stars also attract attention with their outfits on the red carpet.

Live stream on blue News. The 68th Grammy Awards

Live stream on blue NewsThe 68th Grammy Awards

Far fewer musicians performing at the Grammys have exclusive brand contracts than actors at the Golden Globes or the Oscars, for example. This means that the stars' outfits are much less predictable - and often bolder and more original.

The best and most striking looks of the evening can be found in the picture gallery.

