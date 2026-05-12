Vienna is ready for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest. KEYSTONE

The first semi-final starts tonight in Vienna. All the important information about shows, tickets and the hottest hotspots at a glance.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place in Vienna in 2026 because the Austrian opera singer Johannes Pietsch aka JJ won in Basel in 2025 with "Wasted Love".

The two semi-finals will take place on May 12 and 14, with the final on May 16, 2026 in Vienna's Stadthalle. Veronica Fusaro will be competing for Switzerland in the second semi-final on May 14 at 9 pm with bib number 7.

During the ESC week, Vienna City Hall Square will be transformed into a spectacular public viewing zone - as it was in 2015 - with numerous side events and parties to create a great atmosphere. Show more

The most important dates at a glance

The final will take place on Saturday, May 16. The semi-finals will be held in the same week on Tuesday and Thursday, May 12 and 14.

The official kick-off was on Sunday, May 10, when all the acts appeared on the turquoise carpet that was rolled out at Vienna City Hall.

Eurovision 2026 – Deine Noten Bewerte alle 35 Songs mit einer Schweizer Schulnote. Tipp: Refrain abspielen, dann benoten. Video wird geladen … ▶ Refrain abspielen Meine Note 4 genügend 1 – schlecht 4 – genügend 6 – super Bewerten & weiter → ✓ Alle Songs bewertet! Deine 35 Noten wurden gespeichert. Fortschritt 0 von 35 bewertet

How many shows are there?

There will be a total of nine ESC shows with an audience. For each of the three TV shows (the two semi-finals and the final), there will be an evening preview show the evening before in addition to the live show - i.e. a complete run-through of the show in which the international juries cast their votes.

There will also be an afternoon preview show on the afternoon of the live show - this is a complete run-through of the show, a kind of dress rehearsal for the acts. Around 100,000 spectators can take part in the nine shows.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available: You can book them regularly via Oeticket or at short notice via fanSALE, i.e. up to 5 hours before the start of the show at the original price. Important: Only use the official platforms. You can find the information here.

How many countries are taking part in 2026?

A total of 35 countries are taking part this year. Austria as the host country and the "Big Four" Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom are automatically qualified for the final.

Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain have canceled their participation in ESC 2026. The background to this is a boycott in protest against Israel's participation.

The remaining 30 countries must qualify for one of the 20 places in the final in the two semi-finals. You can find an overview in our voting tool. Here you can listen to all the songs and rate them straight away.

Eurovision 2026 – Deine Noten Bewerte alle 35 Songs mit einer Schweizer Schulnote. Tipp: Refrain abspielen, dann benoten. Video wird geladen … ▶ Refrain abspielen Meine Note 4 genügend 1 – schlecht 4 – genügend 6 – super Bewerten & weiter → ✓ Alle Songs bewertet! Deine 35 Noten wurden gespeichert. Fortschritt 0 von 35 bewertet

What is Switzerland competing with?

Veronica Fusaro from Thun is entering the race with the rock ballad "Alice". If you want to keep your fingers crossed for her: the second semi-final starts on Thursday, May 14, at 9 pm. Fusaro has the starting number 7.

Where will the live shows take place?

The ESC semi-finals (May 12 and 14, 2026) and the final (May 16, 2026) will take place in the Wiener Stadthalle - Austria's largest event location, which was already the venue in 2015 and is one of the top 10 arenas in Europe with up to 16,000 seats. Here you can find all information about the Stadthalle.

I am in Vienna. Where are the best ESC spots?

The public viewing locations are spread all over the city. Whether outdoors at the Eurovision Village on Vienna City Hall Square or in the Hermann beach bar, on the theater stage of the Vienna Volksoper, or in the rustic Ottakringer brewery - there is plenty to discover for ESC fans.

The Eurovision Village on Vienna's Rathausplatz offers free live acts, shows and public viewing of the ESC semi-finals and final every day from May 10 to 17 (2pm to midnight).

Highlights include 1990s icon Haddaway ("What Is Love"), pop band Alcazar ("Crying at the Discoteque") and ESC acts such as Erika Vikman (Finland, ESC 2025), ESC winner Lordi and Tommy Cash (Estonia, ESC 2025). The agenda for the events in Vienna.

How do I get to the locations?

Getting to Vienna city center: From the main station take the U1 to Stephansplatz in a few minutes, from Westbahnhof take the U3 or from Meidling the S-Bahn. From the airport, City Airport Trains, Railjet, S-Bahn, bus or cab take you to the city center. Bus terminals are also well connected. Vienna can be reached by car, but tolls and parking fees apply. You can read more about this here.

Pay attention to the safety instructions

Do you want to take a rucksack or bag with you to the ESC? Bear in mind that there are stricter security measures again this year, so check the latest information in advance. You can find all the information via Vienna Tourist Board.

Where and what to eat in Vienna?

Vienna is a Mecca for gourmets. A visit without enjoying a schnitzel? That would be a shame, especially as the city also offers good alternatives for vegetarians. Click here for the Schnitzel Guide - en Guetä!

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