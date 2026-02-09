  1. Residential Customers
Hecht, Göla and Jule X The nominees for the Swiss Music Award 2026 have been announced

SDA

9.2.2026 - 09:32

The nominees for the 19th Swiss Music Award have been announced. Among them are Gölä, Hecht, Jule X and Baby Volcano. The awards will be presented on March 19 in Zurich's Hallenstadion.

Hecht have been nominated several times for the Swiss Music Award.
zVg

Keystone-SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The nominees for the 19th Swiss Music Award 2026 have been announced, with artists such as Gölä, Hecht, Jule X and Baby Volcano.
  • Prizes will be awarded in a total of ten national and four international categories as well as two special awards, with Hecht nominated four times.
  • The Swiss Music Awards ceremony will take place on March 19 in Zurich's Hallenstadion.
Artists will be honored in a total of ten national and four international categories, plus two special awards.

Hecht have been nominated for four categories, with Zoë Më, Jule X, Baby Volcano and Megawatt being nominated for two of them. This was announced by the organizer CH Media Entertainment on Monday.

The following musicians were nominated for the national categories: For Best Solo Act National Gölä, Nemo and Trauffer, for Best Breaking Art DVW & NAIJA03, Heimatliebi and Zoë Më, for Best Talent EDB, Jamila and Nina Valotti, for Best Streaming Artist, Hecht, Jule X, and Monet192, for the Artist Award Camilla Sparksss, MISS C-LINE and Troubas Kater, for Best Group Hecht, Heimweh and Megawatt and for Best Live Act Baby Volcano, Hecht and the Stubete Gäng.

Baby Volcano, Mairo and Sami Galbi were then nominated for Best Act Romandie, while Hecht with "Mon Amour", Megawatt & Gölä with "Brich mir mis Herz" and Zoë Më with "Voyage" were nominated for Best Hit. EDB, Jule X and Lou Kaena are nominated in the Most Rising Artist Social Media category.

