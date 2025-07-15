5:34 pm

The people of Aargau are to blame for the Gurtenfestival

Before the main acts start tonight, a quick look at the history books. And a nice reminder that the very first Güsche took place in the canton of Aargau.

In 1977, Fredi Hallauer and five other music pioneers launched the first Gurten Festival on Bern's local mountain.

But it is also true that the festival's predecessor was the Lenzburg Folk Festival in the canton of Aargau, which took place from 1972 to 1980. In 1977, a festival was then held at Lenzburg and for the first time at Gurten, which offered more space.

At the very first edition of the Gurten Festival in 1977, the organizers officially did not serve alcohol. Picture: Keystone

In the early days, the Gurten still had a political flavor as a folk festival. "Back then, environmental activists like Franz Hohler performed at our festival," Hallauer looked back on "his festival" on watson.ch in 2019.

And hard to believe: at the first edition of the festival in 1977, the organizers did not officially serve alcohol. "Instead, people got stoned for all they were worth. People took whole hash records with them. There was a thick cloud of cannabis over the Gurten," says Hallauer.