For Günther Sigl, music has always been a fountain of youth. The frontman of the Spider Murphy Gang has been on stage for almost 50 years. Bild: Dieter Bichl

His father gave him his first guitar at the age of 15, and Günther Sigl hasn't stopped playing music since. In this interview, the frontman of the legendary Spider Murphy Gang looks at the light and dark sides of rock'n'roll life.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the age of 78, Günther Sigl from the Spider Murphy Gang is still passionate about performing on stage.

Music has always been a fountain of youth for the singer.

In an interview with blue News, Sigl talks about the temptations and dangers of the music business.

The Spider Murphy Gang have been on tour since May 16.

The legendary Bavarian rock band will also be making a guest appearance in Switzerland. Show more

Günther Sigl can only laugh when asked whether he would like to take it easy at his age. For the 78-year-old, concerts with his Spider Murphy Gang, founded in 1977, are still an integral part of his life. There have been no new albums for some time now, but with their regular tours, the group remains on everyone's lips even decades after their big hits.

Instead of an excessive rock'n'roll lifestyle, Günther Sigl focuses on exercise in the fresh air and apple spritzer. Preferably with his old band, of course. For him, music was always a fountain of youth, whereas drummer Franz Trojan tragically perished from the temptations of show business. This is also part of the history of the Spider Murphy Gang, which Günther Sigl talks openly about in the interview.

blue News: In two years' time, the Spider Murphy Gang will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. In contrast to many other bands from back then, you have been on stage almost continuously throughout this time, without any break-ups or comebacks.

Günther Sigl: We started in 1977 and there was never a big break. Only Corona, when we were out of action for nine months. But otherwise we've always played. We no longer do the big concert tours where we're on the road for six weeks at a time. But now we're on stage two or three times every weekend in the summer and then usually back home during the week to recover. I really like this change. The same goes for my bandmates. They are all musicians who have always played live. It's as much a part of our lives as the air we breathe.

blue News: How do you remember your musical beginnings?

Sigl: I started playing the guitar when I was 15. I got my first guitar sponsored by my father. I was fascinated by music ever since. Then we started a beat band with a friend. In 1971, I gave up my job as a banker because I wanted to become a professional musician. It wasn't so easy at the beginning, we didn't have that many engagements and you had to take on jobs. I sorted jeans in the distribution warehouse at Levi Strauss and supplied the Munich stores. Then in the 70s we played every weekend in the clubs of the American barracks through an agency that put us on.

blue News: You must have experienced a lot there ...

Sigl: We were on the road all over southern Germany, that was a great time. And then it started with the Spider Murphy Gang. We thought to ourselves: We always play in the American clubs like we do abroad, we have to become a bit famous in Munich - the rest is well known. And I couldn't imagine anything else.

"Rock'n'roll and Bavarian, that goes quite well together"

blue News: Radio presenter Georg Kostya practically discovered the Spider Murphy Gang in a pub in Schwabing and repeatedly invited them to Bavarian radio to introduce the band to young people. Did he come up with the idea of singing in dialect - the key to their success?

Sigl: It was the idea for success par excellence, and we still say thank you to Schorschi. We also tried English-language songs, but you fall back on clichés that you know from other songs. By then I had already realized: Rock'n'roll and Bavarian go together quite well. You're at home in a different way and can tell completely different stories. "Mit'n Frosch im Hois und Schwammerl in de Knia" - how could you do that in English! (laughs)

blue News: A few years ago, you tragically lost a founding member, drummer Franz Trojan. He left the band back in 1992 and died in 2021. His problems were well known ...

Sigl: He was an alcoholic and published a book about it. He had a difficult childhood and practically grew up in an inn in Kulmbach. He was actually a good guy, but when he drank, he became really disgusting. It was like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. He left in 1992 because he couldn't do it anymore. He couldn't play the drums properly anymore because of his drinking, then we got a new drummer.

blue News: How did you feel when you found out about his death in September 2021? Do you ask yourself at a time like that whether you could have done more to help him?

Sigl: Of course you worry. But alcoholics have their own story, there's nothing you can do. You can't support him with money, it's then converted into alcohol. It's like with a drug addict. You can keep saying "stop it", but it doesn't help. Some people then go to rehab. The first time, the second, the third, and then they always relapse.

"Thank you, it was nice, I have the honor!"

blue News: The music business generally brings with it many temptations that can lead to a crash ...

Sigl: If someone smokes and drinks, then coke is quickly added to the mix. And especially when you're successful, everything is brought to you - whether it's drugs, in all possible forms, whatever is current at the time, or the permissive life ... Women. You're already at risk.

blue News: You yourself were never seriously at risk of drifting into this lifestyle?

Sigl: Franz was ten or eleven years younger than me. I got married in 1981 and had a family. I wasn't at risk then. Also because I never smoked. Smoking was always the first step, starting with marijuana or hashish. Everyone smoked back then. But I got sick after my first cigarette and I never drank either. I can't take it. But the danger is there. The saying is true: Rock'n'roll takes no prisoners. Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, they all died young. When you're on tour, you're always in the fast lane. For some, it's a vicious circle: you have to keep on whistling so that you're fit and able to perform - then you can't sleep and need drugs again, it's a deadly cycle. If you don't have a stable home and are always on the go, temptation is everywhere, right and left, up and down.

blue News: You turned 78 in February and still seem very fit. Is music something like a fountain of youth for you?

Sigl: People ask me if I don't want to slow down a bit, but sitting around at home is not my thing. I feel best when I get out on stage again. Concerts tend to spur me on and give me energy. Of course I'm not 20 anymore, I need my breaks. But I'm fit, I do my rounds every day.

blue News: You seem very happy with your life.

Sigl: I had a wonderful childhood and youth, in fact my whole life has been wonderful. It could hardly be better. When it's over today, I say: Thank you, it was nice, I have the honor!

