Which of the songs presented today has collected the most clicks on YouTube?
The comparison is of course not entirely fair. The Serbian entry has only been online for a month, while others have been online for three months. The number of residents also plays a role: Malta has only 550,000, while Australia has 26.6 million.
Nevertheless, the click figures are an indication of popularity - here is the ranking of the second semi-final:
- Austria 4.5 million
- Malta 4.2 million
- Finland 3.9 million
- Israel 3.8 million
- Serbia 2.3 million
- Luxembourg 2 million
- Lithuania 1.9 million
- Australia: 1.8 million
- Czech Republic 1.5 million
- Greece 1.3 million
- Ireland 1.2 million
- Denmark 1.2 million
- Armenia 1.1 million
- Georgia 878,000
- Montenegro 558,000
- Latvia 484,000