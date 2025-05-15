  1. Residential Customers
ESC 2025 in Basel What the betting shops are saying +++ Who's ahead on YouTube

Valérie Glutz

15.5.2025

The second big show of this year's Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 15, 2025. blue News is ticking live from the second ESC semi-final.

15.05.2025, 20:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 will take place from May 13 to 17 in Basel.
  • The second ESC semi-final will take place on May 15. The show starts at 9 pm.
  • 16 acts will compete - 10 of which can qualify for the final.
  • The first semi-final took place on May 13 and the final show will follow on the 17th.
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 8.46 pm

    Yuval Raphael's rehearsal disrupted

    During the main rehearsal for the upcoming semi-final of the ESC this afternoon, the performance of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was disrupted.

    Six people, including a family, disrupted the main rehearsal with unacceptably large flags and whistles. Security staff quickly identified the people in question and escorted them out of the hall.

  • 20.41 hrs

    What do the betting shops say?

    Austria is one of the evening's favorites, with countertenor JJ aka Johannes Pietsch the clear favorite among fans and betting agencies. He will perform his song "Wasted Love" in a storming black and white world.

    One of today's favorites: JJ from Austria at yesterday's rehearsal.
    One of today's favorites: JJ from Austria at yesterday's rehearsal.
    KEYSTONE

    If the bookmakers have their way, Israel, Finland and Malta are also sure to make it through to the semi-finals. All three acts have also been the talk of the town in the run-up to the event.

  • 20:30

    Who will make it through to the second ESC semi-final? These songs are ahead on YouTube

    Which of the songs presented today has collected the most clicks on YouTube?

    The comparison is of course not entirely fair. The Serbian entry has only been online for a month, while others have been online for three months. The number of residents also plays a role: Malta has only 550,000, while Australia has 26.6 million.

    Nevertheless, the click figures are an indication of popularity - here is the ranking of the second semi-final:

    • Austria 4.5 million
    • Malta 4.2 million
    • Finland 3.9 million
    • Israel 3.8 million
    • Serbia 2.3 million
    • Luxembourg 2 million
    • Lithuania 1.9 million
    • Australia: 1.8 million
    • Czech Republic 1.5 million
    • Greece 1.3 million
    • Ireland 1.2 million
    • Denmark 1.2 million
    • Armenia 1.1 million
    • Georgia 878,000
    • Montenegro 558,000
    • Latvia 484,000
  • 8.30 pm

    Your man at the keyboard

    Welcome to the live ticker for the second semi-final: Philipp Dahm is hitting the keys and is looking forward to the contributions from Austria, Malta and Israel.

    Admittedly: The desk in the home office is not usually so tidy.
    Admittedly: The desk in the home office is not usually so tidy.
  • 8.30 pm

    Today's participants

    These countries are competing in the second ESC semi-final

  • 20.30 hrs

    ESC Champions

  • Review of the first ESC semi-final:

    All the songs, all the acts, all the winners. The first 10 finalists have been announced - Céline Dion provided the emotional climax

    All the songs, all the acts, all the winnersThe first 10 finalists have been announced - Céline Dion provided the emotional climax

