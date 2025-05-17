8.38 pm

Céline Dion is in Basel. This was confirmed by French-speaking Swiss ESC commentator Jean-Marc Richard on RTS television on Saturday evening. "But that doesn't mean she will be on stage", he said.

However, Jean-Marc Richard was optimistic: "In my opinion, she will be there. Answer at 22.00". The Canadian Céline Dion is one of the most famous stars in the world. She has filled the biggest halls with her concerts and performed in Las Vegas for years.

However, it seems almost forgotten that Dion laid the foundation for her career at the Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson (now ESC) when she won the competition for Switzerland in 1988 - with the song "Ne partez pas sans moi".

The song was written by the Turkish-Swiss composer Atilla Sereftug and the Ticino lyricist Nella Martinetti.