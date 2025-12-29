Pop singer Francine Jordi had to say goodbye to her dog Theo forever in October 2025. Picture: Keystone

Labrador Theo was Francine Jordi's companion for 15 years. The dog died last October. The singer says that saying goodbye was both painful and liberating at the same time.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Labrador Theo was singer Francine Jordi 's faithful companion for almost 15 years.

Last October, the 48-year-old had to say goodbye to her dog forever.

"Theo wasn't just a dog to me. He was my fitness trainer, my companion through sunshine and rain, my clown, my protector, my partner in crime, my teacher and much more," Jordi wrote on her Instagram account. Show more

"After almost 15 years by my side, my dog Theo passed away. His death was a deep break, a difficult but healing and peaceful farewell." 2025 was a year full of challenges for Francine Jordi.

In an interview with "T-Online ", the 48-year-old reveals that saying goodbye to her four-legged companion was both painful and liberating.

One consequence of this? Jordi has broken new musical ground in recent months.

"I no longer just wanted to sing about love, separation and happiness," says the singer. "I got involved with new topics - topics that have depth, but are still packaged in pop garb."

Jordi: "Giving courage with songs is a gift"

The desire for music with more depth is also rooted in her own life story. The experience of her breast cancer in 2018 showed Francine Jordi how much music can give people hope.

"If I can give courage with my songs, that's a gift for me and other people," the singer told T-Online.

Francine Jordi sees herself not only as a musician with a responsibility, but also as a human being. At the same time, she doesn't want to come across as lecturing her fellow human beings: "But if I share my experiences and someone draws courage from them, that's wonderful."

After the death of her long-time companion Theo, the singer also feels ready to face life's next challenges.

But it is also clear that she does not want to remain in pain forever. "I want to live through the grief consciously and then let go as quickly as possible and move on in peace. That gives me strength," says Jordi.

