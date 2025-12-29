Last October, the 48-year-old had to say goodbye to her dog forever.
"Theo wasn't just a dog to me. He was my fitness trainer, my companion through sunshine and rain, my clown, my protector, my partner in crime, my teacher and much more," Jordi wrote on her Instagram account.
Francine Jordi sees herself not only as a musician with a responsibility, but also as a human being. At the same time, she doesn't want to come across as lecturing her fellow human beings: "But if I share my experiences and someone draws courage from them, that's wonderful."
After the death of her long-time companion Theo, the singer also feels ready to face life's next challenges.
But it is also clear that she does not want to remain in pain forever. "I want to live through the grief consciously and then let go as quickly as possible and move on in peace. That gives me strength," says Jordi.