New tour, new album: With "ARIRANG", BTS are playing 82 shows in 34 cities worldwide - selected concerts will also be streamed live in cinemas in Switzerland.

K-pop superstars BTS are returning to the global stage and streaming two concerts live worldwide. blue Cinema will also be showing the shows from Japan and South Korea on the big screen.

Fabienne Kipfer

BTS is one of the most successful K-pop bands in the world. Their music video for the song "Dynamite" has been viewed over two billion times.

The K-pop royals are returning to the international stage with their eagerly awaited world tour. It is their first tour after a four-year break.

The tour will kick off with two concerts that will be streamed worldwide: the concert from Goyang on April 11 and the one from Tokyo on April 18 will be broadcast live in selected cinemas worldwide.

Tickets for the live broadcasts will be available here from February 25, 2026.

When a concert by the band BTS was streamed in cinemas in 2022, several million people watched the spectacle on the big screen. Although it was only shown on a single day, it reached number 2 in the US cinema charts.

In 2026, the K-pop band BTS makes history again: After four years, the seven superstars are returning to the big stage and have a new album in their luggage.

The tour title "ARIRANG" accompanies BTS's latest studio album, which will be released on March 20. The fifth album represents a new artistic phase for the group: personal reflection, longing and deep love are central themes in the songs.

The tour comprises a total of 82 shows in 34 cities worldwide. This is a new record for a K-pop act. The production also sets new visual standards. A spectacular 360-degree stage with an in-the-round design creates an immersive experience that puts the audience at the center of the action.

The concert in Tokyo on April 11 and the one in Goyang on April 18 will be streamed live in cinemas worldwide. You can also watch the concerts live in the blue Cinemas. Tickets will be available from February 25.

Why are BTS so successful?

BTS is one of the most successful groups in South Korean pop music, which is known as K-pop. The South Korean boy group has been known worldwide since 'Dynamite' at the latest. The music video for the song has been viewed over two billion times.

The last album was released in 2022, after which the band members took a break due to compulsory military service in South Korea.

Today, the boy band has a global fan base that calls itself "ARMY". To keep in touch with fans, the ensemble posts numerous vlogs online and organizes live streams that are viewed by up to 500 million people. That's more people than watched the coronation of Charles III and the inauguration of US President Donald Trump combined.

Another key factor in their success is that they address social problems in their lyrics, striking a chord with young people in particular.

Although the members live in a glamorous world, they present themselves as approachable and authentic online. But behind this lies hard training and iron discipline. To ensure that the BTS performances run smoothly, the band rehearses up to 10 hours a day for a video clip. Attention is paid to every little detail so that the seven members are 100% in sync.

K-pop bands are not put together by chance. Members are trained for years and move to special training camps and schools as teenagers. The training is similar to the everyday training of top athletes.

