Friday, May 15, 2026, 5.38 a.m.

Veronica Fusaro may not have made it to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, but she is still sure to be admired by the competition. "I love her song", the Australian pop singer Delta Goodrem told "20 Minuten".

Delta Goodrem with her power ballad "Eclipse" in the second ESC semi-final on Thursday evening. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Goodrem went on to say that Fusaro is a "really cool artist" with a "rock side". However, this was not enough for the 29-year-old from Thun to get past the semi-final hurdle on Thursday evening. "I'm going to cry a little now, that's okay," said Fusaro in an Instagram story after her performance. At the same time, she thanked her fans for their support and positive feedback on her song "Alice".

Delta Goodrem, on the other hand, won over the audience and jury with her song "Eclipse" and will compete for Australia in the final of the competition at the Wiener Stadthalle on Saturday, May 16.