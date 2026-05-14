ESC ticker - 2nd semi-final The Swiss entry did not make it to the final
Valérie Glutz
15.5.2026
The second ESC semi-final offered everything fans love: shrill performances, great emotions and glamor. Thun singer Veronica Fusaro also impressed in the middle of it all - but it still wasn't enough to reach the final.
The most important facts at a glance
- The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2026 will take place in Vienna from 12 to 16 May.
- Veronica Fusaro from Thun started the second semi-final with the number 7 and sang "Alice". Despite a strong performance, she did not make it through to the final: she did not make it into the top 10 who will go through to the final.
- The Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 16, in Vienna. The countdown (pre-show) starts at 8.15 pm, the actual show begins at 9 pm. SRF 2 will be showing the show live and streaming it online. blue News will also be ticking live for you again.
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Friday, May 15, 2026, 5.38 a.m.
Delta Goodrem on Veronica Fusaro: "A really cool artist"
Veronica Fusaro may not have made it to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, but she is still sure to be admired by the competition. "I love her song", the Australian pop singer Delta Goodrem told "20 Minuten".
Goodrem went on to say that Fusaro is a "really cool artist" with a "rock side". However, this was not enough for the 29-year-old from Thun to get past the semi-final hurdle on Thursday evening. "I'm going to cry a little now, that's okay," said Fusaro in an Instagram story after her performance. At the same time, she thanked her fans for their support and positive feedback on her song "Alice".
Delta Goodrem, on the other hand, won over the audience and jury with her song "Eclipse" and will compete for Australia in the final of the competition at the Wiener Stadthalle on Saturday, May 16.
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23:50
Thank you, grazie, merci
What a second semi-final show! The nerves are on edge right to the end. Unfortunately Veronica Fusaro misses out on the final - what a shame.
Thank you for watching, reading and suffering with us. It would have been great - I hope for you too!
I am KO - Pfuus guet 🤓
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23:35
These 10 countries will be in the final on Saturday
Oh, it was a voting thriller right to the end - and Veronica Fusaro is not in the final despite a great performance. What a shame!
These 10 countries are in the Grand Final from the second semi-final
- Czech Republic: Daniel Zizka sings "CROSSROADS"
- Bulgaria: DARA sings "Bangaranga"
- Ukraine: LELÉKA sings "Ridnym"
- Norway: JONAS LOVV sings "YA YA YA"
- Australia: Delta Goodrem sings "Eclipse"
- Romania: Alexandra Căpitănescu sings "Choke Me"
- Malta: AIDAN sings "Bella"
- Cyprus: Cyprus: Antigoni sings "JALLA"
- Albania: Alis sings "Nân"
- Denmark: Søren Torpegaard Lund sings "Før Vi Går Hjem"
And these 10 countries have made it through to the final from the first semi-final show
- Belgium
- Finland
- Finland Greece
- Israel
- Croatia
- Lithuania
- Moldova
- Poland
- Sweden
- Serbia
The host country Austria is automatically qualified for the final - as are the "Big 4": Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom. Spain is not taking part this year due to the Israel boycott.
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23:19
Veronica Fusaro's ESC dream ends in the semi-finals - despite a strong performance
Veronica Fusaro put in a powerful performance with "Alice". And this despite some things going wrong in the run-up to rehearsals.
Will she make it through to the final on Saturday? Is she in the top 10?
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223:02
JJ performs "Unknown"
There's a bit of magic with last year's ESC winner, he performs his new song "Unknown".
Voting is underway...
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22:52
Stop voting now
The lines are closed - now it's all to play for Veronica Fusaro to reach the final... uuuuuuuhhhh spanneeeennnnddddddd....
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Voting has started - you can vote ... but not for Switzerland
Now it's time to vote. A little reminder: You can vote a maximum of 10 times and not for Switzerland ...
Of the 15 participants, 10 will make it to the final today.
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22:35
JONAS LOVV sings "YA YA YA" - The ramp sow
Jonas Lovv from Norway describes himself as a ramp sow. You could say that... pretty sexy the Norwegian ...
Even if his look is very reminiscent of Måneskin ...
"Ya Ya Ya" also gets a yes from me - off to the final!
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22:31
Malta: I melt "Bella"
Aidan sings "Bella" - woww, what a great song. Che bella canzone, grazie.
Malta is not one of the favorites in 2026. Too bad, would have deserved it...
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22:25
Albania warbles its way through the performance
Well, is Count Dracula on stage - and has he thrown on a glittery coat? Even the glasses would fit against the evil light ...
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Look Mum, no computer - hello Gaga Dada
A bit of Gaga Dada music does the evening a world of good. The UK is now making sure of that - out of competition.
1,2, 3... with a slice of pepperoni? What is he singing? Anyway, the performance is more funny than it says anything.
Also okayish... the ESC also stands for a lot of nonsense and fun, fun, fun ...
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22:11
Australia delivers - Delta Goodrem sings "Eclipse"
Golden Girl at the piano - Delta Goodrem puts on a very solid show. Nice performance - the woman can definitely sing. I like!
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22:03
Denmark sends Søren Torpegaard Lund with "Før Vi Går Hjem" - not a big hit
Musical performer Søren Torpegaard Lund is also one of the 2026 favorites, number 5 in the betting shops.
Honestly a mystery to me - why Søren is one of the favorites. I don't think the song is strong, nor his voice. Well... probably a matter of taste. And the show? Quite okay. The dance in the light cube is quite nice. But nothing more. Sorry, Søren.
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21:57
Latvia, number 9 after Tanzschein with Cosmo
Uhhh, what are my ears hearing? A few off-key notes. Too bad... A fairytale opening with pitfalls.
Atvara sings "Ēnā" - but I don't think my nerves are quite up to it.
Not quite a successful choice of country - after Cosmo's groovy dance number. And it doesn't get any better with the sounds. JÄNU.
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21:46
Veronica Fusaro rocks the stage - what a g*** show!
Judihuiiiii, now it's Veronica Fusaro's turn. My hands are sweating slightly....
Wow, what a performance. Veronica Fusaro rocked! And this show - simply TOP!!!! Hopefully this is the ticket to the final.
Fusaro has nothing to hide. On the contrary. What a great performance! Bravissima, Veronica!!!!
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21:35
Now comes Armenia: SIMÓN sings "Paloma Rumba" - and then it's finally Veronica Fusaro's turn
Can't we just fast-forward the show? That would be great. Simon is certainly nice... but we're waiting for VERONICA...
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21:31
Two more songs, then Veronica comes on... France is performing now
Now the youngest participant Monroe sings "Regarde". The 17-year-old is performing out of competition, as her country is one of the "Big 5" - after Spain's exit in 2026, only the "Big 4" actually remain. These countries pay the most to the ESC and are therefore automatically in the final.
Does the song remind you of Nemo's "The Code" and JJ's "Wasted Love"? I think so. It's probably a calculation...
Oh, très bien, j'aime...
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21:28
The Czech Republic won't win any flower pots either
The staging is still cool, but vocally the Czech Republic won't win any flower pots - sorry...
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Postcards, snore snore ...
Each act is presented with a postcard and is allowed to publicize a location in Austria. Sorry, dear ORF, these look cheaply made and bring (almost) no added value.
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21:23
Luxembourg - perfect WC stop
Sorry, this performance is just to fall asleep... Perfect time for a toilet stop or whatever.
And the sound is sometimes a matter of luck here.
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21:20
Controversial act - Romania performs "Choke Me"
Romania's song "Choke Me" is reminiscent of an S&M party and "Choke Me" polarized strongly in the run-up. The song was too flat, the message too explicitly sexist ...
Her look? A mix of Madonna, Rammstein and Lady Gaga: Alexandra Căpitănescu with "Choke Me".
Now that's got some oomph - and how!
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21:11
Bulgaria opens the party with "Bangaranga": Crazy performance - the dancing foot bobs along
This is the starting signal for the acts - Bulgaria is the first country to jump in at the deep end. Dara sings "Bangaranga".
The song stands for inner strength and self-confidence.
Hot, hot - the song heats up. Dance to it with your feet. I've caught the "Bangaranga" fever now!
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21:05
Will JJ enjoy it?
The hosts open the second semi-final with JJ's epic song "Wasted Love". Not bad, not bad.
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Veronica Fusaro: "I'm afraid I won't make it"
In the SRF documentary, Veronica Fusaro confesses: "I'm afraid I won't make it, but I'll give it my all!".
Step on the gas, dear Veronica ...
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20:50
Saluti a tutti - now it's all about the sausage for Veronica Fusaro ... Uuiuiii
Phew, Veronica Fusaro is not in an easy position today. Switzerland is behind in the betting - the favorites are Sweden, Finland and France. And her rock ballad is anything but a typical ESC banger. Let's see.
So: Hoooppp, hopp, hopp!
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20:25
Better show? Let's hope
Hey, let's hope for a cooler second semi-final show. The hosts Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski were not convincing in the first ESC round. Too wooden, the interaction between the two was not optimal. The jokes? Very well-behaved - lame!
Dear pro-Austria faction, don't be angry - but please, let this show get better.
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20:15
These acts want a ticket to the final - only 10 will make it!
The participants of the 2nd semi-final show at a glance:
- Bulgaria: DARA sings "Bangaranga"
- Azerbaijan: JIVA sings "Just Go"
- Romania: Alexandra Căpitănescu sings "Choke Me"
- Luxembourg: Eva Marija sings "Mother Nature"
- Czech Republic: Daniel Zizka sings "CROSSROADS"
- Armenia: SIMÓN sings "Paloma Rumba"
- Switzerland: Veronica Fusaro sings "Alice"
- Cyprus: Antigoni sings "JALLA"
- Latvia: Atvara sings "Ēnā"
- Denmark: Søren Torpegaard Lund sings "Før Vi Går Hjem"
- Australia: Delta Goodrem sings "Eclipse"
- Ukraine: LELÉKA sings "Ridnym"
- Albania: Alis sings "Nân"
- Malta: AIDAN sings "Bella"
- Norway: JONAS LOVV sings "YA YA YA"
Oh, by the way. There are new rules at ESC 2026, which could help Veronica Fusaro make it to the final. 🤙
Several rule changes are intended to ensure more fairness. The audience is now only allowed to cast ten votes per person per voting method - previously it was 20.
In addition, the country juries will now also add their votes to the public vote in the semi-finals instead of only being considered in the final.
Stricter rules are also intended to prevent the intensive promotion of individual entries, for example through state-supported social media advertising campaigns.
Small reminder: We are not allowed to vote for Veronica Fusaro today ... But if you have friends/acquaintances/vacation acquaintances abroad, you can see all the information above!
Veronica Fusaro struggled with technical problems in the run-up to the dress rehearsals. Cross Fingers!
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19:45
Veronica Fusaro: "Don't go to the ESC to win a flower pot"
The singer from Thun is being combative in the run-up to her ESC adventure in Vienna. In an interview with blue News editor Bruno Bötischi, she says: "I'm not going to Vienna to win a flower pot." Tonight, Thursday evening, she will be the seventh act in the race. Phew, it's going to be exciting ...
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Veronica Fusaro is singing for Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna. blue News met the musician and asked what makes the ESC so fascinating for her - and how much she earns from it.
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06.35 a.m.
You missed the first semi-final?
No problem, here is the summary:
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May 14, 06.34 am
Veronica Fusaro: Get to know our ESC hopeful