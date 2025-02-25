In 2022, Phil Collins retired and ended his career. Rebecca Blackwell/AP/dpa

Phil Collins talks in an interview about his health condition that forced him to end his career. Not only is the singer no longer performing, but he has also lost the desire to make music.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Phil Collins talks in an interview about his health problems, which have taken away his desire to make music.

The 74-year-old suffers from numbness in his hands and limited mobility, which prevents him from playing the drums.

In 2022, he completed a farewell tour with his band Genesis, performing seated at their concerts. Show more

Phil Collins (74), once a celebrated stage star, has been facing considerable health challenges for years. In an interview with "Mojo" magazine, the musician spoke openly about his health and the impact it has had on his career.

The former Genesis frontman explained that his physical ailments not only affect his ability to make music, but also his motivation. "I often think about going into the studio and seeing what happens, but I don't feel like it anymore," says the 74-year-old.

The singer goes on to emphasize in an interview with "Mojo": "The thing is, I was ill, I mean very ill."

Farewell tour with Genesis

It has been known for some time that Collins suffers from numbness in his hands. This is the result of an operation on his back and neck vertebrae in 2009.

In addition, his mobility has deteriorated considerably in recent years - he is now dependent on a walking stick.

A while ago, he also revealed that he has difficulties playing the drums. "I'd love to do it, but I can barely hold a drumstick," he explained at the time.

In the documentary "Phil Collins: Drummer First", which was recently released on YouTube, the musician also talks about his state of health and how much it bothers him not to be able to play the drums anymore.

Collins often still can't believe that he can no longer play the drums. The musician says: "I've spent my whole life playing the drums. Suddenly not being able to is a shock."

In 2022, Collins went on a farewell tour with Genesis. Due to his ailments, he had to sit during the concerts. His son Nic Collins (23) stepped in on the drums.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from this section