The sudden death of Rosenstolz singer AnNa R. has shaken the music scene. The police are investigating. She had suffered severe strokes of fate and would have performed in Switzerland in the fall.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 55-year-old Rosenstolz singer AnNa R. was found dead in her Berlin apartment on March 16.

An illness is considered the probable cause of death.

AnNa R., who rose to fame with melancholy hits such as "Liebe ist alles", had to deal with difficult strokes of fate in her life - including the death of her husband and close friends.

In 2023, she launched a solo career and planned concerts in Switzerland for fall 2025 as well as a new position as a poetry lecturer. Show more

The 55-year-old Rosenstolz singer AnNa R. was found dead in her Attika apartment in Friedrichshain late on Sunday evening. According to the "Berliner Zeitung" newspaper, her death occurred a few days before she was found on March 16.

AnNa R., real name Andrea Neuenhofen, celebrated great success with Rosenstolz and melancholy songs such as "Liebe ist alles" and released twelve albums between 1991 and 2012. In 2007, AnNa R. and Peter Plate won the Echo Award, among others.

She was a celebrated star on stage, but most recently the singer lived in seclusion in Berlin, accompanied by her dog, writes the Berliner Zeitung. According to Bild.de, her husband, Nilo Neuenhofen, died two years before her as a result of cirrhosis of the liver.

Singer is said to have died of the disease

Although the couple were already separated at the time of his death, they remained close friends. The loss hit the musician hard. People close to her reported that she struggled with her grief for a long time. Despite everything, she held on to the hope of finding true love until the end - a longing that accompanied her throughout her life.

According to friends, the singer celebrated lavish dinner parties in her apartment. According to the "Bild" report, her most important caregivers were her parents.

The cause of death is thought to be illness, according to investigators. Suicide and an external cause are ruled out. There is also no indication of an overdose. An autopsy on Tuesday should shed light on the cause of death.

"I will miss you every second"

Rosenstolz colleague Peter Plate wrote a moving farewell post on Instagram. Among other things, he wrote:

"AnNa, I will miss you so much. My whole life, my years in Berlin - everything was connected to you. Rosenstolz was one of the best times of my life. Rosenstolz, that was you and me. And now you're no longer here. I will miss you every second. Thank you for everything. I hope you're sitting on a Berlin cloud somewhere - and that you're doing well."

AnNa R. knew early on that her future belonged to music. Determined, she tried out for the Friedrichshain music school - but her interpretation of a Whitney Houston song didn't convince the examiners: she failed, writes "Bunte"

With success comes pressure

But she didn't give up. Instead, she trained as a chemical laboratory technician, but remained true to her passion. In 1991, she found her musical soulmate in Peter Plate: Together they founded Rosenstolz and created a piece of German music history.

With success came not only fame and recognition, but also stress. Tours throughout Germany, creative pressure and constant public attention: life as a musician was challenging, especially for Peter Plate.

Then came the shock in January 2009: the current tour had to be abruptly ended. The reason was serious: Peter Plate was suffering from a severe burnout. The price of success was high, and Rosenstolz was suddenly slowed down.

Several strokes of fate

The band announced a break in 2012 after 20 years. "Now is the best time to give each other space," they explained at the time.

For AnNa R., this was not a farewell to music. She searched for a new sound with old companions - but no luck. Then came the stroke of fate: bandmates Lorenz and Manne fell ill with cancer, Lorenz lost the battle.

Out of respect for Lorenz, AnNa R. decided to carry on. In 2023 she started a solo career. She was planning a new album for the summer and wanted to go on tour in the fall. With two stops in Switzerland: at the Bierhübeli in Bern and the Kaufleuten in Zurich.

AnNa R. was also looking forward to her new job: she was due to travel to Koblenz in two weeks' time for her new position as a poetry lecturer at the university there. A trip she was never supposed to take.

