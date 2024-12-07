To answer perhaps the most important question up front: Even though many people find the song annoying due to the constant soundtrack at Christmas time, Andrew Ridgeley still loves "Last Christmas" to this day.
Exactly 40 years ago, on December 3, 1984, the pop duo consisting of Ridgeley and George Michael released the song "Last Christmas", which became the second worldwide top ten hit for the two Brits. Today, the song is a beloved and hated Christmas classic.
There are numerous myths surrounding "Last Christmas"
For years, numerous myths surrounded the creation of the song. For example, it was said that George Michael was "only" responding to the record company's request to release a Christmas song quickly after the success of "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go".
To this end, he allegedly rewrote the lyrics of a song he had already composed entitled "Last Easter". Neither Michael nor the record company ever confirmed this version of the story.
In 2019, while promoting his autobiography "Wham! George & Me" on "Markus Lanz", 61-year-old Ridgeley revealed how "Last Christmas" really came about - it was the result of a spontaneous flash of inspiration.
Ridgeley knew immediately that the song would become a classic
George Michael wrote the classic in 1984 on a "boring, dark, gray Sunday afternoon" at his parents' house, Andrew Ridgeley told the ZDF presenter, during a football match they were watching together.
"Suddenly George got up, disappeared upstairs, and when he came back he said: 'Andy, come up here, you've got to listen to this!' He had a simple keyboard there, and he played me the basic idea of 'Last Christmas', which was an amazing moment! I already knew then that it would become a Christmas classic!" Ridgeley recalled.
Ridgeley: "Saas-Fee was a fun time"
The video for "Last Christmas", which Ridgeley also talks about in his autobiography, remains legendary to this day. Working on the clip, which cost 60,000 pounds (around 67,000 Swiss francs) and was filmed in Saas-Fee in Switzerland, was great fun:
"It was a fun time with some escapades like skinny-dipping and obstacle courses in the snow - naked," said the ex-Wham! star. "Not practiced that often, definitely not a winter sport."
