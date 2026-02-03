Ifunanya Nwangene became famous through the show "The Voice". Screenshot Instagram

The Nigerian singer and former "The Voice" contestant Ifunanya Nwangene is dead. She was bitten by a cobra in her apartment.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwangene ("Nanyah") has died at the age of 26 after being bitten by a cobra.

The clinic lacked the necessary antidote.

She had become famous through "The Voice Nigeria" in 2021. Show more

Nigerian singer and former "The Voice" contestant Ifunanya Nwangene has died after being bitten by a snake. The 26-year-old, who was known by her stage name "Nanyah", was apparently bitten by a cobra in her apartment in Abuja while she was sleeping.

According to a BBC report, Nwangen woke up with pain in her leg, but was soon unable to speak and had difficulty breathing. She was taken to a clinic, but one of the two antivenoms she needed was missing. The second antidote could not be obtained in time and Nwangene died shortly afterwards.

Nwangene had attracted attention in the Nigerian edition of the talent show "The Voice" in 2021 with a rendition of Rihanna's "Take A Bow". After the show, she released music videos and planned her first solo concert.