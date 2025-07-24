Mourning for Ozzy Osbourne: "Place in the pantheon of rock gods" Rock star Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham in 2022. Image: dpa Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne in 2010. Image: dpa British singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne in 2020. Image: dpa The British rock star Ozzy Osbourne in 2020. Image: dpa Mourning for Ozzy Osbourne: "Place in the pantheon of rock gods" Rock star Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham in 2022. Image: dpa Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne in 2010. Image: dpa British singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne in 2020. Image: dpa The British rock star Ozzy Osbourne in 2020. Image: dpa

Last Tuesday, the legendary British rock musician Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76. Now details of his final hours are emerging.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ozzy Osbourne died last Tuesday at the age of 76.

With his band Black Sabbath, the British rock musician is considered the founder of heavy metal.

Details about Osbourne's final hours have now emerged. Show more

Last Tuesday, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76. Now more and more details about the rock musician's final hours are coming to light.

It is said that Osbourne died "surrounded by his loved ones" at his country estate in Buckinghamshire, around 60 kilometers northwest of London.

According to the British "Daily Mail", an emergency call was received by the rescue center at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Osbourne's life was already in acute danger at this time.

Minutes later, a rescue helicopter took off and flew to the Osbourne family home.

According to the Daily Mail, it took the emergency services just under 15 minutes to fly from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, to the rock musician's home, just over 40 kilometers away.

"We feared something was wrong with Ozzy"

On site, the medics spent two hours fighting for the life of the "inventor of heavy metal". However, their efforts were in vain.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance later confirmed the operation to the British tabloid.

"It was of course the number one topic of conversation here in the village," the Daily Mail quotes a resident of Jordans, a village not far from Osbourne's country home.

He continued: "We wondered what had happened. Of course we feared something was wrong with Ozzy - we knew he wasn't in good health."

Osbourne had major health problems

In recent years, the musician, whose real name is John Michael Osbourne, has repeatedly struggled with health problems. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

Just under three weeks before his death, Ozzy Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath bid farewell to the stage with a brilliant concert in the English city of Birmingham.

Ozzy felt "at home", Black Sabbath co-founder and guitarist Tony Iommi (77) told BBC Radio. For him, the death of his band colleague was a "terrible shock".

More videos from the department