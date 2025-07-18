Short at the front, long at the back - mullets are celebrating a revival at the Gurtenfestival. We wanted to know from the festival visitors: How has the 1980s trend hairstyle changed? And which cut doesn't work at all?

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The trend hairstyle from the eighties is the hairstyle of 2025.

The mullet is back - even at the Gurtenfestival.

blue News wanted to know from festival visitors which mullet versions they like and which they don't? Show more

Carrot jeans, perms and mullets, i.e. hair short at the front and long at the back.

It is said that the 1980s were a scary time, at least in terms of fashion. And now this: the mullet is back.

The trend hairstyle from the 1980s is the hairstyle of the year 2025 - even at the Gurtenfestival.

Hair doesn't have edges, but transitions

In English, the mullet is called a mullet. In contrast to its mullet predecessor, the mullet has a softer cut. The hair also has transitions rather than edges.

And what else?

We ask festival-goers at the Gurten which mullets they particularly like - and which they don't like at all? Watch the video for the answers.

