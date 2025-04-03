"I make music professionally because I've been super lucky in my life": Stefanie Heinzmann. Picture: Nicole Rötheli

She is one of the biggest voices in Switzerland. This week, Stefanie Heinzmann is performing at the Energy Star Night in Zurich. A conversation about life on stage, the ESC and why singing makes you happy.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stefanie Heinz mann has been one of the most successful singers in Switzerland for 17 years.

In an interview with blue News, the 36-year-old musician from the canton of Valais looks back on the beginnings of her career, talks about the Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC for short , and reveals which artists were important to her along the way.

"As a young woman, I had low self-esteem. Instead of looking for attention, I just wanted to sing," says Heinzmann in an interview with blue News.

You can watch Stefanie Heinzmann's performance at the Energy Star Night in the Hallenstadion Zurich live on blue News on Friday, April 4, from 7 pm, or as a recording on the TV channel blue Zoom from Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 6.35 pm. Show more

Stefanie Heinzmann, why do you make music?

I make music professionally because I've been extremely lucky in my life. Music works from the inside out. Some people like to crochet and others are passionate about painting. And there are also people who love making music - just like me. Even as a child, I often enjoyed singing. Singing makes me happy.

Can you explain why hit songs have such a bad reputation?

I didn't realize until now that hits have a bad reputation. Where I come from, they have a good reputation(laughs). A hit is something beautiful because it touches many people and triggers something in them.

Another fascinating thing about a hit is that you can't force it. You can bring in the best songwriters, but in the end it takes momentum - you have to be in the right place at the right time. I think a lot of musicians dream of having a hit at some point.

Who would you like to sing a duet with one day - and why?

If I had to name a future duet partner, I would say Gill Scott. The US-American singer is a great artist.

In the past, I've already had the opportunity to record a duet with one musician or another - most recently I recorded the song "Roots" with Marc Sway. I really enjoyed that.

You will be performing at the Energy Star Night on April 4. Did you dream of performing at the big Hallenstadion in Zurichwhen you were a child?

I grew up in the canton of Valais, so the Hallenstadion wasn't really on my radar as a child. I also didn't go to many concerts when I was young - partly because my parents didn't have the time. When I think back to my childhood, I remember that I always lived very much in the moment and didn't chase after any dreams.

What was it like later as a teenager?

For a long time, I didn't dare to dream of performing in the Hallenstadion because I couldn't imagine ever being able to make a living from music. As a young woman, I had low self-esteem. Instead of looking for attention, I just wanted to sing.

What typical Swiss inferiority complex really gets on your nerves?

There are two things that always get on my nerves in this country. Envy is older than the Föhn, as the saying goes here in Valais. Envy is widespread - unfortunately also in the rest of Switzerland. I think that's a shame, because envy doesn't help, it's destructive. It's much nicer to be inspired by other people's success.

What is the second thing that annoys you in Switzerland?

Being modest is considered a compliment in Switzerland. I've often had to listen to the saying "You want too much". But I had to work on myself a lot when I was young so that I also liked the results of my work as a musician.

It happens again and again when I come off stage that someone says: "Wow, your performance was great." When I then reply "Yes, it was", the other person often looks quite shocked and probably thinks: "Oh, that's not modest at all."

But at that moment, it's about something else. I had a lot of fun during my performance and feel incredibly grateful and privileged to be able to be on stage as a musician. At the same time, I also think it's personally great what I've just achieved.

"As a young woman, I had low self-esteem. Instead of looking for attention, I just wanted to sing": Stefanie Heinzmann. Picture: Nicole Rötheli

How important is the applause from the audience to you?

I have the feeling that all of us who perform on stage do so partly because the applause is important to us. However, at 18, I put myself under a lot more pressure because of that. Back then, I was really reliant on people clapping and getting external validation.

In the meantime, I just love giving concerts and being able to spend a nice evening with lots of people. Of course, I still enjoy it when I get applause. At the same time, however, I'm now less upset when the applause is a little less.

Many people have accompanied you on your career path. Which musicians have you learned the most from - and why?

These people include the members of my band. My singing teacher Pamela Falcon, who is also a singer herself, is also very important for my career.

I've learned a lot from rapper Stress, who has been a good guide for me for years. Francine Jordi and Marc Sway have also been important pillars in the course of my career as a musician to date.

From Joya Marleen to Naomi Lareine and Priya Ragu, many Swiss musicians are currently conquering the charts. Why is that?

The answer is simple: because they're great. Jesus Christ, Joya Marleen, Naomi Lareine and Priya Ragu are three great examples of incredibly talented women. I absolutely love the fact that so many young women in this country today have the courage to show themselves the way they want to and do their thing.

At the same time, I think it's cool that the Swiss music industry is also pushing these wonderful female singers and that the radio stations in this country have the awareness to play their music more and more often. That's just great and a really great development.

Does music make the world a better place?

Yes, definitely. Music is an important outlet for us humans - not only to make music, but also to consume it. Music is life, music is understanding, music is healing. And therefore: music definitely makes the world a better place.

"I have the feeling that all of us who perform on stage do so partly because applause is important to us": Stefanie Heinzmann. Picture: Nicole Rötheli

Do you fear the day when nobody wants to buy your music anymore?

Yes ... well ... of course I hope that I can continue to make music professionally for as long as possible. Music is my great passion. I love life as a singer, also because I believe that my nature is made for it. I love giving concerts. I love being on the road. And I love the irregular working hours.

At the same time, I don't know what life will bring. I'm definitely very open about it, but I still say: I still put my heart and soul into my job as a singer and I think I could easily keep it up until I retire (laughs).

In January 2008, you won the "SSDSDSSWEMUGABRTLAD" music casting competition on Stefan Raab's "TV Total" show. Do you ever think about what would have happened if you hadn't won?

I think about that every now and then, but not for long because I don't have an answer to that question. I realize that everything I do professionally today would not have happened without this victory. And I realize that by taking part in "SSDSDSSWEMUGABRTLAD", I now have the opportunity to perform professionally on stage as a singer.

A fact that makes me humble. But it also makes me happy again and again that I have seized this opportunity. It would also be nice if I could use it to encourage other people - to dare to do something that they might respect or even be afraid of.

Would you like to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest one day?

Hmm ... today I would answer this question with no. I've been a professional singer on stage for 17 years now, almost half of my life. The job has defined my life to a large extent. That's why I don't know if I would be able to face this competition again. I think it would make me too insecure. In any case, I have absolutely no desire to take part in the ESC today. But at the same time I also say: never say never.

More videos from the department