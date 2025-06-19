"I'm actually superstitious, but in recent years I've gradually freed myself from certain rituals": Florian Silbereisen. Picture: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Florian Silbereisen has been presenting major TV shows for 20 years and regularly performs in front of sold-out halls. Nevertheless, the 43-year-old is still nervous before a performance. Now he reveals what helps him.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entertainer Florian Silbereisen has been the personification of Saturday night entertainment on German television since 2004.

So you might think that such professional challenges no longer make him nervous. This is not the case.

When asked what it takes for the 43-year-old to get his nervousness under control before a show, Silbereisen says:

"I'm actually superstitious, but in recent years I've freed myself bit by bit from certain rituals." Show more

Next Saturday, June 21, Florian Silbereisen will once again host the "Schlagerbooom Open Air 2025" in Kitzbühel, Austria.

It will be his first public appearance after a 161-day break from the show. However, the 43-year-old has not been completely idle over the past six months.

He has used the time, the entertainer reveals today in an interview with the "Kronen-Zeitung", "to film four new episodes of the TV series 'Traumschiff'".

"I am superstitious"

Florian Silbereisen has been presenting Saturday evening entertainment on German television since 2004. But his repertoire also includes major live events such as "Schlagerboom".

So you might think that such major professional challenges would no longer make him too nervous. But that is not the case.

When asked what it takes to get his nervousness under control before a TV show or other big music event, Silbereisen replies:

"I'm actually superstitious, but in recent years I've freed myself bit by bit from certain rituals."

Florian Silbereisen: "I do 50 to 100 push-ups"

Well, the German entertainer has nevertheless retained certain habits to this day. A short nap before the show, for example, is essential.

And after the rest comes the storm: "Afterwards, I do 50 to 100 press-ups."

Later on, the fashion continues: Silbereisen doesn't go on stage without first putting on his lucky red underpants. Before he is really ready to present himself to the audience, he also says a prayer.

Incidentally, the red underpants have been a tradition for years. "It started in 2004 during my first live show for ARD," the entertainer revealed to Bild four years ago.

He continued: "Back then, I had to wear red underpants because my suit was too transparent - you would have seen a white or black one."

Silbereisen is powerless against external conditions

So Florian Silbereisen knows one or two ways to combat his nervousness - but he is powerless to influence the external conditions.

"Of course the weather is a big challenge," says "Schlagerbooom" producer Michael Jürgens in an interview with the "Kronen-Zeitung".

He continues: "In this respect, I hope that Kitzbühel's most famous landlady, Rosi Schipflinger, will light a candle in the chapel again this year."

Die-hard Schlager fans will certainly remember last year: a storm in the Kitzbühel region prevented the live broadcast of the show. Instead, the audience was shown a recording of the dress rehearsal.

More videos from the department