Swiss Music Awards These are the headlines Swiss music stars would like to see about themselves

Noemi Hüsser

29.5.2025

Swiss music stars come together at the Swiss Music Awards. Find out in the video what they want to read about themselves in the media and who they would definitely like to work with.

29.05.2025, 10:01

29.05.2025, 10:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Swiss Music Awards took place on Wednesday evening.
  • "Best Breaking Act" Kings Elliot wants many more awards, rapper EAZ wants to save the world.
  • In the video, the artists reveal what else they want.
Show more

Switzerland's most famous music awards ceremony, the Swiss Music Awards, took place on Wednesday evening. Artists were honored in 14 categories. In the end, Nemo was able to celebrate: "The Code" is the "Best Hit" of the year, Nemo is "Best Solo Act".

Prizes in 14 categoriesNemo wins two out of four trophies at the Swiss Music Awards

Cult Bernese band Patent Ochsner, who were also nominated several times, received their ninth Swiss Music Award for "Best Group". Kings Elliot was named "Best Breaking Act" and the successful dialect band Dabu Fantastic was named "Best Live Act".

As last year, Stubete Gäng triumphed in the "Best Streaming Artist" category. And the Ländler trio Rusch-Büeblä earned the award for "Most Rising Artist Social" Media.

blue News asked the musicians at the Swiss Music Awards what kind of headlines they would like to read about themselves. You can find their answers in the video.

More about the Swiss Music Awards