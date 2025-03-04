Openair Gampel Line up 2025 Blümchen provides a good dose of retro party with her 90s Eurodance. Image: © Anelia Janeva Photography Hip-hop fans can also rejoice: Gzuz from the 187 Strassenbande will be tearing things up with hard beats and uncompromising lyrics. Image: zVg Levin Liam oscillates between melancholy and ecstasy with emotional indie hip-hop. Image: zVg German hip-hop legends Die Fantastischen Vier take center stage, promising a show full of nostalgia and energy with classics such as "Die da!?!" and "Troy". Image: zVg Joya Marleen represents the next generation of talented songwriters and performers. Image: zVg Openair Gampel Line up 2025 Blümchen provides a good dose of retro party with her 90s Eurodance. Image: © Anelia Janeva Photography Hip-hop fans can also rejoice: Gzuz from the 187 Strassenbande will be tearing things up with hard beats and uncompromising lyrics. Image: zVg Levin Liam oscillates between melancholy and ecstasy with emotional indie hip-hop. Image: zVg German hip-hop legends Die Fantastischen Vier take center stage, promising a show full of nostalgia and energy with classics such as "Die da!?!" and "Troy". Image: zVg Joya Marleen represents the next generation of talented songwriters and performers. Image: zVg

Openair Gampel announces further acts. The organizers are focusing on musical diversity and even more partying in 2025: in addition to Die Fantastischen Vier, the legendary 90s star Blümchen and Gzuz from 187 Strassenbande will be on stage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Openair Gampel takes place from August 14 to 17, 2025 in Gampel-Bratsch and attracts around 100,000 visitors every year.

It features acts such as Die Fantastischen Vier, Papa Roach and many more. Swiss musicians also heat things up.

For the first time, the party zone will open exclusively for Plus and Premium guests on Wednesday.

Tickets are available now. Show more

This year, Openair Gampel will once again turn the sleepy village in Valais into the party capital of Switzerland - at least for one weekend. The organizers promise that this year's party will be even wilder and fatter.

From August 14 to 17, artists from various genres will be performing in Valais - from international pop and rock stars to newcomers from Switzerland. Around 100,000 people visit Openair Gampel every year.

With Die Fantastischen Vier, a classic of the German hip-hop scene is on the line-up of the Valais music festival. Other well-known acts include Papa Roach from the USA, Kontra K, Feine Sahne Fischfilet, FiNCH and 01099.

New additions to the line-up include British pop icon Natasha Bedingfield, German rap great Gzuz with his hard beats and uncompromising lyrics, 90s icon Blümchen and hip indie artist Levin Liam.

Several acts from the Swiss music scene are also represented, including Fäaschtbänkler, Dodo, Naomi Lareine, Joya Marleen, Veronica Fusaro and Nickless.

For the first time, "Iischi Party" starts on Wednesday for festival fans with the Plus and Premium Pass. In the party zone, acts and DJs will ensure the perfect start to the four days of the festival.

The complete line-up and all information on advance ticket sales can be found on the festival website.

