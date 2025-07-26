Spectacular mountain backdrop, great atmosphere - for Hecht, Openair Lumnezia is one of the most beautiful festivals in Switzerland. In this interview, they reveal which Swiss acts belong on their dream stage.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hecht is one of the most successful Swiss bands. Their song "Charlotta" from 2015 has been streamed over 16 million times on Spotify.

blue News caught up with lead singer Stefan Buck and bassist Philipp Morscher for an interview before their performance.

They talk about the best festivals and reveal which Swiss acts they would request in the line-up - and which they wouldn't. Show more

"We Swiss are spoiled with our festivals, such as Gurten, St. Gallen, Gampel and Lumnezia," says Hecht lead singer Stefan Buck.

For Hecht, Openair Lumnezia is clearly one of the most beautiful festivals in Switzerland - not least because of the spectacular mountain backdrop, which puts even major international events in the shade. The band recently played in Germany.

In an interview with blue News, lead singer Stefan Buck and bassist Philipp Morscher have to rate Swiss acts and reveal what line-up they would put together if they had unlimited money for fees.

"Edb should playon the Newcomer Stage". But it wouldn't be that easy. However, they would not ask Beatrice Egli.

Watch the video to find out what a line-up of all Swiss acts created by Hecht would look like.

