The Grammys take place this weekend. An event prone to scandal, as a look into the past shows: Back in 1973, a winner provoked people by saying that God was a woman. The 11 biggest scandals.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, Bianca Censori caused a stir with an almost see-through dress, which cost Kanye West sponsorship deals worth millions.

In 2024, rapper Killer Mike was arrested for alleged assault immediately after his Grammy triumph.

Throughout the history of the Grammys, there have always been scandals - from nude performances and political statements to award refusals and playback revelations. Show more

2025: Kanye West's girlfriend arrives almost naked

Bianca Censori, the partner of rap mogul Kanye West, appeared on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards in an ultra-sheer dress. Her sensational outfit sparked a lot of discussion.

The result? Several sponsors terminated their contracts with Kanye West, including a 20 million dollar deal with a Japanese company.

2024: Rapper Killer Mike is arrested

Multiple winner Killer Mike at the 2024 Grammys EPA/ALLISON DINNER KEYSTONE

US rapper Killer Mike caused a stir in 2024: first he won three Grammys, including the award for best rap album, then the 48-year-old was led out of the arena in handcuffs. The reason? He had an argument with a security guard and was briefly arrested, but later released.

The rapper was due to stand trial at the end of February 2024, but the public prosecutor's office did not press charges as a result. Instead, only a hearing was held, after which Killer Mike performed community service.

2017: Twenty One Pilots accept award in their underpants

In 2017, Twenty One Pilots provided one of the most unusual and most talked-about moments in Grammy history. The duo won in the "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" category for the hit "Stressed Out" - and accepted the award wearing nothing but their underpants. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun thus fulfilled a promise they had made for years: When they were still unknown, they had watched the Grammy Awards together in front of the TV in boxing shorts and vowed to accept the award in exactly the same way if they won a Grammy of their own.

After the announcement of their win, the two took off their shorts backstage to the surprise of the audience before going on stage. The move was more than just a gag - it was a reminder of where they came from and to show that an international music career is possible even from humble beginnings and without privileges.

2012: Nicki Minaj arrives in the company of a pope double

Singer Nicki Minaj caused a stir at the 2012 Grammy Awards when she turned up with a Benedict lookalike. She later took to the stage for a performance that included religious motifs and a "rap exorcism". Many Catholics reacted indignantly to the performance.

She was nominated three times at the 54th awards (for "Best New Artist", "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Performance"), but - despite all the prayers - did not win a Grammy.

2011: Lady Gaga hatches from the giant egg she had been in for three days

Lady Gaga in the egg cacoon at the 2011 Grammys. KEYSTONE

In 2011, singer Lady Gaga had herself carried down the red carpet in an egg-like cocoon in order to hatch out on stage. She wanted to symbolize the "birth" of her new era and the song "Born This Way". She had been in the egg for three days before the event to get into character and embody the new birth.

And all the effort was worth it: Lady Gaga was one of the big winners of the evening. She won three Grammys in the categories "Best Female Pop Vocal Performance", "Best Pop Vocal Album" and "Best Short Form Music Video".

2009: Chris Brown physically assaults his then partner Rihanna

Rihanna and Chris Brown perform at Madison Square Garden in December 2008. KEYSTONE

In 2009, a serious incident shook the Grammy world: at a pre-Grammy party, Rihanna and her then boyfriend Chris Brown came to blows.

The singer suffered visible injuries and paparazzi photos went around the world. Both canceled their planned appearances at the 2009 Grammy Awards - neither of them was nominated or awarded that evening. Rihanna broke up with Brown, who was later sentenced to five years probation for assault. The couple were later shocked when they briefly got back together in 2012.

2001: Eminem and Elton John hold hands - and make a statement

Rapper Eminem and singer Elton John performed a song together at the 2001 Grammy Awards. This caused a stir because Eminem had been criticized for earlier homophobic lyrics and statements - and Elton John was publicly active as a gay activist.

During their performance, they held hands and hugged each other. The performance dispelled stereotypes and marked the beginning of a close, surprising friendship between the two musicians.

2000: Jennifer Lopez in a scandalous dress

Jennifer Lopez's performance at the 2000 Grammy Awards is considered a fashion scandal and a major pop culture moment. J.Lo appeared in the low-cut, green Versace dress that made headlines around the world. The outfit was so sensational that it is considered one of the most famous dresses in history - and even indirectly contributed to the creation of Google Images because so many people searched for it.

For some it was provocative, for others it was a statement of self-confidence and glamor. Incidentally, her boyfriend at the time, Puff Daddy, was not nominated that evening - and clearly remained in the background in the spotlight.

1991: Sinéad O'Connor rejects award

Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor died unexpectedly in July 2023 at the age of 56. She refused the Grammy in 1991. Sebastian Silva/EFE/epa/dpa

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor deliberately turned down the Grammy for "Best Alternative Music Album" in 1991. She stayed away from the awards ceremony and justified her decision by saying that the Grammys were too commercial and were more interested in sales than artistic quality.

O'Connor also criticized the music industry in general and did not want to be celebrated as part of a system that, in her opinion, undermines art and authenticity. Her protest is still considered one of the most consistent and courageous acts against the mainstream in music history.

1990: Milli Vanilli have to return the award

Milli Vanilli were awarded the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990 for their hit "Girl You Know It's True".

However, the big scandal followed just a few months later: the duo had sung playback, with the voices coming from other singers.

The Grammy was withdrawn, the recording contract was terminated and CD buyers received compensation. Their career collapsed - Rob Pilatus died of an overdose in 1998, Fab Morvan later remained present as a TV face.

1973: Helen Reddy thanks God and calls God "a woman"

Helen Reddy, an Australian-American singer and icon of the early women's movement, won a Grammy in 1973 in the "Best Female Pop Vocal Performance" category for her song "I Am Woman".

The song became the anthem of feminism and stood for self-determination and equal rights. In her acceptance speech, Reddy caused a stir when she thanked God - "because she makes everything possible" - and deliberately chose the feminine form.

The statement was controversial at the time and is still considered a scandalous feminist moment in Grammy history.

