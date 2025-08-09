Sunday, August 10, 11:50 a.m.

"The Street Parade with several hundred thousand visitors was largely peaceful," writes the Zurich city police in a statement. 48 people were arrested for various criminal offenses, including four women and a 16-year-old youth.

"As in the past, there were more and more reports of altercations, assaults and bodily harm in the evening and during the night", the press release states. So far, there have been no reports of people with serious injuries in this context. Late in the evening, two sexual offenses were reported to the Zurich city police. Investigations are ongoing.

Shortly after 11.30 p.m., a 20-year-old man sustained undetermined injuries to his back and legs in a fall on Talstrasse in District 1. According to initial findings, he had previously climbed onto the roof of a driveway and, for reasons as yet unknown, fell around five meters to the ground through an overhead light.

Hundreds of thousands of dance enthusiasts celebrated in Zurich on Saturday. Keystone

Partygoers repeatedly reported that jewelry had been snatched from them by unknown perpetrators or that they had otherwise been victims of theft. During the day, plainclothes officers managed to catch two dozen such thieves in the act and arrest them.

Narcotics officers seized 50 grams of cocaine and several hundred ecstasy pills.

Further reports were made for noise, drones over the festival grounds, illegal traders and customs offenses. The police also had to break up several parties on roof terraces where loudspeakers were being used.