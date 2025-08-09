Street Parade 2025 Why the police had to intervene +++ The best pictures
Dominik Müller
9.8.2025
The Street Parade takes place in Zurich on Saturday. From 1 p.m., 29 Love Mobiles will parade around the lake basin and transform the city into the ultimate dance floor. All events in the ticker.
- The 32nd Street Parade takes place in Zurich on August 9.
- The parade ran for around two kilometers from Utoquai via Bellevue, Quaibrücke and Bürkliplatz to Enge harbour.
- Around 900,000 ravers danced into the morning.
- In the ticker, blue News takes you to the biggest techno event in the world.
11.55 a.m.
Zurich Rescue & Protection draws a positive balance
Schutz & Rettung Zürich (SRZ) provided 757 medical treatments at this year's Street Parade - a slight increase on the previous year.
Cuts and abrasions, intoxication, headaches and cardiovascular problems were among the most common reasons for treatment. SRZ draws an all-round positive balance.
Sunday, August 10, 11:50 a.m.
Police have arrested 48 people
"The Street Parade with several hundred thousand visitors was largely peaceful," writes the Zurich city police in a statement. 48 people were arrested for various criminal offenses, including four women and a 16-year-old youth.
"As in the past, there were more and more reports of altercations, assaults and bodily harm in the evening and during the night", the press release states. So far, there have been no reports of people with serious injuries in this context. Late in the evening, two sexual offenses were reported to the Zurich city police. Investigations are ongoing.
Shortly after 11.30 p.m., a 20-year-old man sustained undetermined injuries to his back and legs in a fall on Talstrasse in District 1. According to initial findings, he had previously climbed onto the roof of a driveway and, for reasons as yet unknown, fell around five meters to the ground through an overhead light.
Partygoers repeatedly reported that jewelry had been snatched from them by unknown perpetrators or that they had otherwise been victims of theft. During the day, plainclothes officers managed to catch two dozen such thieves in the act and arrest them.
Narcotics officers seized 50 grams of cocaine and several hundred ecstasy pills.
Further reports were made for noise, drones over the festival grounds, illegal traders and customs offenses. The police also had to break up several parties on roof terraces where loudspeakers were being used.
10.15 p.m.
-
21.58 hrs
One person hospitalized in a life-threatening condition
At no time this year was the number of visitors so great that measures had to be taken to direct people along the parade route, Zurich city police announced on Saturday evening.
By 9 p.m., 28 people had been arrested, mostly for theft and violations of the Narcotics Act. So far, five people have been taken to the Zurich sobering-up and care center after excessive consumption of alcohol and/or drugs due to endangering others.
At Zurich main station, the cantonal police have arrested six people for various offenses.
Zurich Police and Rescue treated around 520 people by 9.30 pm. This corresponds to an increase compared to the previous year, according to a press release issued on Saturday evening. Most of the treatments were for cuts and abrasions, heat-related circulatory problems and intoxication. One person had to be hospitalized in a life-threatening condition.
18.16 hrs
The first Lovemobile has reached its destination
The free party, still officially registered as a demonstration with the city of Zurich, lasts until midnight. After that, the partygoers move on to the many clubs.
18:10
How Berliners shoot each other with water pistols
Our blue News reporter discovers two water pistols among a group of friends from Berlin who travel to Zurich especially for the Street Parade every year. But they don't contain water, the party professionals explain to him.
5.45 p.m.
900,000 partygoers and a few lifeguards
As always with major events like this, it's difficult to estimate the number of visitors. However, around 900,000 people are likely to have made their way to the biggest techno party in the world. Last year there were just as many.
Schutz und Rettung Zurich treated around 140 people by 5 pm. This was slightly fewer than the previous year, according to an inquiry. Cuts and abrasions were treated. Patients with alcohol and/or drug problems and heat-related problems were also treated.
17:08
How the crowds cool off at 33 degrees
It's 33 degrees at the Zurich lake basin in the afternoon. Dancing in the crowd makes it even warmer. The only thing that helps: water, shade and ice.
There were two large sprinkler systems along the route to cool the crowds down a little. Many gratefully accepted the offer and enjoyed the cold shower.
It remains to be seen how many dancers had to end the party early due to overheating or other medical problems. When asked, Schutz & Rettung said that the first patients are currently being treated, but it is still too early to make an initial assessment.
16.51 hrs
Perhaps the most elaborate Lovemobile this year
For its 20th anniversary, the Friends of Street Parade association is bringing a particularly elaborate Love Mobile to the Street Parade with a retractable DJ stage, a double floor for 2,000 drinks and two toitois.
4.37 p.m.
This big seller is not quite suitable for young people
They come in different sizes, they are cuddly and somehow cute and they have faces - that's right: Penises - at least the ones that are sold at the Street Parade.
16:13
Wet side streets with a special smell
Well, what's that strange smell here? And why is the ground so wet? Are there no toilet facilities at the Street Parade?
4.03 pm
Busy time for the police
A handcuffed man is lying on the ground on Bahnhofstrasse. He is now waiting to be taken away. Elsewhere, two people are privately selling water and El Tony in a firecracker trolley. It doesn't take long before the police (in plain clothes) turn up here too. Now it's time to pack up.
3.54 pm
Mini-mobiles clear the lane
In front of the first Lovemobile drive two electric light vehicles that are wrapped in Street Parade livery. They are often accompanied by a show and cheer dance group.
3.36 pm
Hundreds of thousands dance around the Zurich lake basin
In 33-degree heat, the 29 Love Mobiles move around the lake basin at walking pace until the evening. Protection&Rescue reminds visitors to drink plenty of water. There are two sprinkler systems along the route where hundreds of dancers can cool off at the same time.
3.12 p.m.
Man is beaten bloody - he just keeps dancing
When so many people gather, incidents are inevitable. For example, a blue News editor has just witnessed a violent altercation. Two men attacked each other for an unknown reason.
People wanted to intervene. However, one of the brawlers was so aggressive that he lashed out wildly and even pushed his opponent in the eyes. His victim finally ran away with his head covered in blood - only to simply continue dancing shortly afterwards. Hopefully he will find medical help after all and things will be peaceful again from now on.
2.49 pm
Bad news...
... Someone will probably receive their meal a little late. We wish the person who ordered it that the delivery arrives at least reasonably warm.
2.24 pm
14:09
View from pole position: Street Parade live stream
Can't be there in Zurich yourself? No problem: blue News is streaming the parade at the Street Parade - from the driver's cab of the front Love Mobile. Immerse yourself in the colorful world of the ravers
For more information on the Love Mobile, in which our camera is located, scroll down to the ticker entry at 12.45 pm.
2.05 pm
Big rush for lockers at the main station
Almost a million people are expected in Zurich today. This brings with it major logistical challenges: there is a huge rush for lockers at the main station. All of them are full. People with luggage are waiting in front of them - tourists with suitcases, others who have clearly arrived for the Street Parade. They are all united by the hope that someone will come and a locker will be free after all.
1.49 pm
The party starts - at expensive prices
The biggest techno party in the world has begun. At 1 p.m. sharp, the lake basin is filled with loud bass. The Street Parade is officially open. However, the parade of Love Mobiles has not yet started.
In today's heat, it is particularly important to drink enough. However, if you don't have your own drinks, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets. A bottle of water costs 6 francs, soft drinks even 50 centimes more.
The high price level is due to the fact that the Street Parade is largely financed by the sale of drinks. In return, no ticket is required to attend the parade. And one franc per drink goes to environmental protection.
12.45 p.m.
How a Love Mobile is made
They are always the heart of the Street Parade: the Love Mobiles. This year, 29 trucks will once again tackle the route around the Zurich lake basin.
One of these trucks belongs to the "Friends of Street Parade" association, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Watch the video to find out how the anniversary Love Mobile is set up.
10.50 a.m.
Calm before the storm
You rarely see an empty Street Parade site. Things are still quiet in Zurich - with the emphasis on still. Meanwhile, boats are already reserving their places.
10.32 a.m.
Tips and tricks
Today, Zurich is once again transformed into the world capital of electronic music - with hundreds of thousands of partygoers. With these tips and tricks, you'll have a more relaxed experience at the Street Parade.
10.30 a.m.
This is the route - and this is where the stages and giant showers are located
The two-kilometre-long parade of Love Mobiles starts at Utoquai in Zurich's Seefeld district. The trucks then roll around the lake basin via Bellevue, Quaibrücke and Bürkliplatz to Hafendamm Enge.
You can see exactly where the route takes you and the locations of the eight stages and the two giant showers on the map below.