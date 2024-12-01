Anyone who has ever experienced an orchestra live has certainly watched the conductor from time to time. But what does he actually do with his arms and how difficult is it? blue News has tried its hand at conducting.

Yannik Tschan

No time? blue News summarizes for you The musical "Phantom of the Opera" is back in Basel and with it the 14-piece orchestra.

The musical directors not only conduct, but also put the ensemble together months in advance and coach it.

In addition to the beat, conductors also give further instructions such as volume, cues and emotions. Show more

Ben Mark Turner is the conductor of the musical "Phantom of the Opera", which is currently making a guest appearance in Basel. He discovered his love of music at a young age. Becoming a conductor is not exactly an ordinary job, he told us. He comes from London and has already conducted some big and well-known pieces. "Phantom of the Opera" is his highlight so far, as it is one of the most demanding musicals in the world.

To become a conductor, Ben studied music in London. In addition to a love of music, you naturally need a very good ear and an excellent sense of timing. Plus a pinch of luck and, best of all, a good mentor, Ben tells us.

Conductors are often the musical directors of an orchestra or even an entire show. In the case of "Phantom of the Opera", this also includes working with the actors, including singing and choreography. The work begins months before the premiere.

The movements of the arms set the pace

But why are conductors waving their arms around all the time? Basically, they indicate the beat, the cues and other instructions. Louder? Stronger? Cheerier? Everything is possible with the right movements and facial expressions. How strongly you move to it and how furious the movements are is entirely down to the conductor's personal style, Ben told us.

As soon as the orchestra has practiced well enough, it only needs a few instructions. Ben showed us what this could look like without the exaggerated movements himself with the orchestra.

More videos on the topic