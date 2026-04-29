Helene Fischer is celebrating her 20th stage anniversary next summer with a stadium show tour. Picture: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Helene Fischer is celebrating her 20th stage anniversary with spectacular stadium shows - and will also be stopping off in Zurich in June. The singer promises a completely new live experience - for herself and her fans.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Helene Fischer is celebrating her 20th stage anniversary next summer with a stadium show tour.

The concerts will be staged in a 360-degree format to increase the proximity to the audience.

The 41-year-old singer speaks of a new experience for herself and her fans.

Musically, Fischer no longer wants to classify herself as a pop singer, but sees herself as an independent genre. Show more

Helene Fischer is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her career with a series of stadium shows. A 360-degree format will bring her closer to the fans, including on July 14 at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich.

"It will be a new experience for me, but also for the audience," the singer announced in an interview with the Austrian news agency APA. The 41-year-old wants to focus on her music, which can no longer be categorized as pop: "I see myself, if I may say so loftily, as an independent genre."

"In recent years, we have created something that didn't exist before," Fischer continued. "There are no limits for me. We can mix rock, pop and Schlager, simply everything - and it is accepted by my incredibly open fans: It's really, really great."

The surround concept for the upcoming tour includes a stage in the center and catwalks "that take up the entire playing field", as the press release from organizer Live Nation puts it.

"I want to get as close to my fans as possible and celebrate my anniversary with them in a big way. Everyone in the audience should feel a bit like part of the show. Technical refinements will bring me even closer to my fans," explained Fischer.

Helene Fischer: "The bar is high"

Big shows are now standard: "If you look at international productions, the bar is high. But we also always set the bar very high for ourselves," emphasized Fischer. He continued: "But you have to make sure that the show elements and show highlights don't take precedence over the music."

Fischer assures us that the focus this time will not be on acrobatics like last time, but on the songs. "Nevertheless, the whole thing will be accompanied by visual effects. I also have a lot of dancers on stage. But for me, it's primarily about getting close to the audience."

Musically, you can expect "a journey through time", a cross-section of her career: "It wasn't that easy to put together the setlist. I now know which songs shouldn't be missing and which my fans want to hear," says Fischer.

"We have therefore decided on a lot of medleys. We'll also unpack a few songs that I haven't sung for a long time." She will also "tease" a new album and present a few new songs on the tour. She can't yet say when the album will be released, the singer smiled.

Gratitude and humility

Looking back, what does Helene Fischer feel? "Great gratitude and humility that I can still fill stadiums, that people want to come and experience my show and enjoy listening to my music." One often reads and hears that Helene Fischer has led pop music into a new age and modernized it.

This "naturally" makes her proud, the entertainer emphasized, but quickly added: "That wasn't intentional, I simply developed in that direction. Some of my old songs are very commercial, very catchy. Then, over the years, everything has developed into a huge mix, definitely more in the direction of pop."

She prepares for the upcoming concerts "with a mixture of fitness and strength training".

And what music does Helene Fischer listen to in her private life? "In fact, almost everything across the board. I'm a big fan of acoustic music. We always have music on at home, but mainly chillout. Because I have a tendency to sing along. And sometimes that's really exhausting, because then I'm basically in work mode."

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