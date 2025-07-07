Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have been feuding publicly for a long time. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA Wire/dpa

They hug each other on stage, but sleep in separate hotels: according to the British press, Liam and Noel Gallagher avoid each other as often as possible on their comeback tour.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Liam and Noel Gallagher are surprisingly harmonious on the Oasis reunion tour , which kicked off in Wales.

But while they hugged each other on stage in front of the fans at the start of the tour in Cardiff, Wales, they are otherwise said to be going their separate ways.

According to the British newspaper "Sun", the two musicians will be staying in different hotels during the tour in order to avoid possible arguments. Show more

After the Britpop band Oasis ' first concert in 16 years, fans were thrilled.

"I'm completely speechless," said one fan who had traveled from Germany to see brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher's comeback performance in Cardiff, Wales. "I didn't think it was possible and here we are today."

More than 73,000 people cheered the brothers as they took to the stage with the song "Hello". "It was incredible, absolutely amazing," said one fan from the UK, raving about the performance.

The Gallaghers are surprisingly harmonious on the Oasis reunion tour. But while they hugged each other on stage in front of the fans at the start of the tour in Cardiff, they still seem to go their separate ways before and after the gigs.

The brothers are driven in different cars

According to the British newspaper "The Sun", the two musicians will be staying in different hotels during the tour in order to avoid another argument as far as possible.

The Gallaghers were also not spotted at an after-party after the first concert. Instead, they merely exchanged a few words after the gig. They were then driven to their respective hotels in different cars.

It is said that everything is being done behind the scenes to ensure that Liam and Noel Gallagher will be able to perform alongside each other in the near future.

"The preparations have been carefully orchestrated as everyone knows how fragile the relationship between the brothers is," The Sun quotes a source close to the band as saying. He added: "Separate living spaces are the best option so they can relax in their own space."

Liam Gallagher is also said to be abstaining from alcohol at the moment. That seems to be working wonders. The Gallaghers are said to be really determined to "keep focusing on making the magic happen on stage".

