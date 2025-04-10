Pop star Luca Hänni took part in Stefan Raab's quiz show. IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Zebra stripes, vodka and pop culture: Luca Hänni fights his way into the final duel on Stefan Raab's quiz show - but loses in the end. Why the Bernese singer stumbled over a black and white question.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luca Hänni fluffed Stefan Raab's new quiz show right at the beginning with the wrong answer to a question about a crosswalk sign.

Despite a bumpy start, he managed a comeback with three correct answers, which put him in a direct duel with Raab.

In the mini-game against Raab, however, Hänni was clearly defeated 0:3 and says self-critically: "Patience is not my strong point". Show more

Luca Hänni usually emerges as the winner. For example, on "DSDS" in 2012. Eleven years later, he won the eighth season of "The Masked Singer Deutschland". In 2017, he was a contestant in the second season of the dance show "Dance Dance Dance" on RTL - and took first place together with his dance partner Prince Damien, the 2016 DSDS winner.

Not at the top of the podium, but still a success: Hänni's fourth place at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, which he won with the song "She Got Me".

But on Stefan Raab's quiz show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million", things went anything but smoothly for Luca Hänni, reports Blick.

The concept of the show is simple but effective: five celebrities first compete in a classic quiz. The first person to collect three points is allowed to compete against Stefan Raab in the main games.

The evening gets off to a bumpy start for Luca Hänni. One of the first questions is about a seemingly banal detail: "What color is the person on the crosswalk sign from road traffic?" The man from Bern presses the buzzer resolutely and answers: "White."

But that's wrong, as Stefan Raab explains with a mischievous grin: "Maybe in Switzerland. The correct answer would have been black."

Things improve after a difficult start

After a tough start, Luca Hänni makes a comeback in the second half of the show: three correct answers take him into the direct duel round with Stefan Raab. The first question sounds harmless, but turns out to be a stumbling block for many: What are the respiratory organs of fish called? Hänni remains cool and answers without hesitation: "Gills".

The singer also masters the next hurdle with aplomb. The question is about the alcoholic beverage used in the trendy drink "Skinny Bitch". Hänni correctly names "vodka".

The third and decisive question is aimed at current pop culture: Who performed in the half-time show at this year's Super Bowl? Once again, Hänni provides the correct answer: Kendrick Lamar.

Three points, three correct answers - the Swiss now faces Raab directly. But the road to the million remains rocky.

Hänni: "Patience is not my strong point"

After the quiz, Luca Hänni can compete directly with Stefan Raab in the mini-game "Zwei Angeln". The game mechanics sound simple, but require maximum precision: using two fishing rods with small balls attached to the ends, the candidates must maneuver three bottles each onto their designated platforms. Whoever wins three rounds wins.

Hänni gets off to a strong start and is even briefly ahead of Raab in the first round. But the show host remains cool and shows all his routine: with a steady hand and the necessary sensitivity, he wins point after point - and in the end clearly wins the game 3:0. "Patience is not my strong point," Hänni admits self-critically afterwards.

One of the few people to beat Raab that evening was former handball pro Mimi Kraus. He wins one of the mini-games and qualifies for the second part of the celebrity special next week. Then it gets serious again - with Tom Beck (47), René Casselly (28), Timur Ülker (35) and Björn Werner (34) as further challengers.

