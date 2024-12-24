Today, Helene Fischer (40) has built up an entire empire, not only thrilling audiences with her "Helene Fischer Show" or simply making music, but also earning high fees with TV appearances and advertising contracts.
"Vermögen Magazin" provides an insight into how much the pop star earns in a year. According to the magazine, Helene Fischer's earnings in 2024 will amount to ten million euros. According to "Bunte.de", the singer even has more than her ex Florian Silbereisen (43).
Advertising face for Meggle or "Tatort" appearance
Her career began in 2004, when her mother sent a CD to a music management company as a demo, according to Bunte.de. Then everything took its course and fans were able to see Helene Fischer on TV for the first time just one year later.
In addition to her music, which inspires countless people, the singer does a lot more: she has already appeared as an advertising face for Meggle or Lidl and has also been seen in "Tatort".
A lot has happened since her debut album, which was released in 2006. Not only has Helene Fischer's music range grown steadily, but the amount of money in her bank account has also increased significantly. According to "Vermögen Magazin", the pop queen's estimated total assets could be around 35 million euros.
Will this trigger "heart tremors" in her? The pop singer with her incomparable voice, catchy hits and spectacular shows certainly does for her fans.