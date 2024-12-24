Schlager star Helene Fischer not only earns a lot of money with her music, but also with TV appearances and advertising deals. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

For 20 years, the pop world has had its dazzling queen in Helene Fischer. The singer earns a lot of money with her music, concerts, TV appearances and advertising deals.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Helene Fischer Show" returns to TV on December 25 with celebrity guests.

According to reports, the pop singer earned around ten million euros in 2024.

Thanks to her music, TV appearances and advertising deals.

Since the start of her career in 2004, Helene Fischer has established herself as a versatile artist, with continuous musical success, engagements in advertising and TV roles. Show more

Soon the time has come - and the wait is over: TV audiences can look forward to a new edition of the "Helene Fischer Show", which will be shown on Wednesday, December 25 at 8.10 pm on Swiss television SRF. It will feature big names such as singer Ayliva (26), ZDF star Giovanni Zarrella (46), chart topper Alvaro Soler (33) and singer-songwriter legend Reinhard Mey (82).

Today, Helene Fischer (40) has built up an entire empire, not only thrilling audiences with her "Helene Fischer Show" or simply making music, but also earning high fees with TV appearances and advertising contracts.

"Vermögen Magazin" provides an insight into how much the pop star earns in a year. According to the magazine, Helene Fischer's earnings in 2024 will amount to ten million euros. According to "Bunte.de", the singer even has more than her ex Florian Silbereisen (43).

Advertising face for Meggle or "Tatort" appearance

Her career began in 2004, when her mother sent a CD to a music management company as a demo, according to Bunte.de. Then everything took its course and fans were able to see Helene Fischer on TV for the first time just one year later.

In addition to her music, which inspires countless people, the singer does a lot more: she has already appeared as an advertising face for Meggle or Lidl and has also been seen in "Tatort".

A lot has happened since her debut album, which was released in 2006. Not only has Helene Fischer's music range grown steadily, but the amount of money in her bank account has also increased significantly. According to "Vermögen Magazin", the pop queen's estimated total assets could be around 35 million euros.

Will this trigger "heart tremors" in her? The pop singer with her incomparable voice, catchy hits and spectacular shows certainly does for her fans.

