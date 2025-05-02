The countdown to the big ESC party in Basel is on - and the stage is ready! Those responsible promised great things during the site inspection. And they have kept their word.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in Basel from 13 to 17 May - triggered by Nemo's historic victory for Switzerland at the ESC 2024 in Malmö.

Host city Basel is already in full ESC fever. It will start soon.

The big opening ceremony with delegations from 37 countries will take place on the Sunday afternoon before the show week, i.e. on May 11. Basel is organizing the longest turquoise carpet in ESC history as well as a big parade. Show more

Basel is getting dressed up for the Eurovision Song Contest - and the stage in the St. Jakobshalle is ready. The work was a mammoth task. A crew of 250 people worked in shifts to build the stage. The stage technology is gigantic: 22 cameras, 4,500 light sources, 750 m² of LED surfaces and a 100-tonne support system should ensure a spectacular show experience. According to production expert Tobias Åberg, the audience will be particularly close to the action - the proximity should create an impressive live atmosphere.

Those responsible have now published a time-lapse video - it's going to be a great spectacle.

Those responsible write on Instagram about the video post: "A first look at the impressive ESC stage in Basel! 😍 Many thanks to our host broadcaster SRG SSR for this exclusive sneak peek."

This is what the stage looked like at the beginning