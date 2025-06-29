  1. Residential Customers
Premiere after 40 years How pop star Andy Borg capitulates to the heat

Bruno Bötschi

29.6.2025

Pop star Andy Borg adapts to the summer temperatures and wears shorts for his appearance on the ARD music show "Immer wieder sonntags".
Pop star Andy Borg adapts to the summer temperatures and wears shorts for his appearance on the ARD music show "Immer wieder sonntags".
Picture: creenshot ARD

For once, pop star Andy Borg shows up on the ARD music show "Immer wieder sonntags" dressed a little lighter than usual. The 64-year-old defies the heat with a pair of white shorts.

29.06.2025, 17:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Pop star Andy Borg knows exactly how to brave the summer heat during a performance.
  • During his appearance today on the ARD music show "Immer wieder sonntags", he therefore performed topless, i.e. in shorts.
Show more

Sunday, shortly after 10 a.m. - and the sky is a royal blue. The conditions couldn't have been better this morning for a new edition of the ARD music show "Immer wieder sonntags" from Europa-Park Rust.

There was only one thing that bothered the one or other pop star at the open-air show: the heat.

Andy Borg is experienced enough to know how to cope with the sun. And so, for once, the 64-year-old pop star is on stage in shorts, shirt and jacket, showing off his tanned calves to the audience.

Mross to Borg: "I've never seen your calves before"

Presenter Stefan Mross immediately notices his colleague's summery outfit: "I've never seen your calves before."

"I'm glad that at least someone has noticed," replies Andy Borg and laughs. After all, he was showing his calves during a performance "for the first time in over 40 years".

"To make you ashamed"Schlager star Katja Ebstein irritates with "Fernsehgarten" appearance

This should also be mentioned: In keeping with the high temperatures, host Mross also opted for light clothing and also presented in shorts, a shirt and even without a jacket.

Well then, let's see if the two German pop stars start a trend and in future there will be more and more men on TV shows wearing nothing at all.

