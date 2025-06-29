Pop star Andy Borg adapts to the summer temperatures and wears shorts for his appearance on the ARD music show "Immer wieder sonntags". Picture: creenshot ARD

For once, pop star Andy Borg shows up on the ARD music show "Immer wieder sonntags" dressed a little lighter than usual. The 64-year-old defies the heat with a pair of white shorts.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pop star Andy Borg knows exactly how to brave the summer heat during a performance.

During his appearance today on the ARD music show "Immer wieder sonntags", he therefore performed topless, i.e. in shorts. Show more

Sunday, shortly after 10 a.m. - and the sky is a royal blue. The conditions couldn't have been better this morning for a new edition of the ARD music show "Immer wieder sonntags" from Europa-Park Rust.

There was only one thing that bothered the one or other pop star at the open-air show: the heat.

Andy Borg is experienced enough to know how to cope with the sun. And so, for once, the 64-year-old pop star is on stage in shorts, shirt and jacket, showing off his tanned calves to the audience.

Mross to Borg: "I've never seen your calves before"

Presenter Stefan Mross immediately notices his colleague's summery outfit: "I've never seen your calves before."

"I'm glad that at least someone has noticed," replies Andy Borg and laughs. After all, he was showing his calves during a performance "for the first time in over 40 years".

This should also be mentioned: In keeping with the high temperatures, host Mross also opted for light clothing and also presented in shorts, a shirt and even without a jacket.

Well then, let's see if the two German pop stars start a trend and in future there will be more and more men on TV shows wearing nothing at all.

