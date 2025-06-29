Sunday, shortly after 10 a.m. - and the sky is a royal blue. The conditions couldn't have been better this morning for a new edition of the ARD music show "Immer wieder sonntags" from Europa-Park Rust.
There was only one thing that bothered the one or other pop star at the open-air show: the heat.
Andy Borg is experienced enough to know how to cope with the sun. And so, for once, the 64-year-old pop star is on stage in shorts, shirt and jacket, showing off his tanned calves to the audience.
Mross to Borg: "I've never seen your calves before"
Presenter Stefan Mross immediately notices his colleague's summery outfit: "I've never seen your calves before."
"I'm glad that at least someone has noticed," replies Andy Borg and laughs. After all, he was showing his calves during a performance "for the first time in over 40 years".