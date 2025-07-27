More than a year after winning the ESC, Nemo is still on everyone's lips. The Paléo in Nyon shows how differently Nemo is perceived.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nemo will be performing at the Paléo Festival in Nyon on Sunday evening.

blue News will be streaming the concert from 9.30 pm.

Before the concert highlight, festival visitors reveal what they think of the ESC star from Biel. Show more

The votes at the Paléo Festival in Nyon range from "an interesting figure in society" to "I love the voice" and "do you mean the fish?". The question is simple: "What do you think of Nemo?"

Since winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 and after several polarizing performances, the pop talent from Biel has been known throughout the country. So it comes as no surprise that opinions on Neme also seem to be firmly established in French-speaking Switzerland.

Watch the video to find out what people at the Paléo actually think about Nemo and why one of the visitors favors a different Nemo.

Not there in Nyon yourself? No problem: blue News will be streaming Nemo's concert at the Paléo at 9.30 pm.

