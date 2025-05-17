  1. Residential Customers
If you have no idea, you have to sing How well the fans know about the ESC

Samuel Walder

17.5.2025

Hundreds of thousands of ESC fans are celebrating in Basel - but how well do they really know the Song Contest? blue News asked. Find out more in the video.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place in Basel on Saturday, accompanied by a huge rush of enthusiastic fans.
  • The ESC has a long tradition, the show follows a fixed schedule and attracts an audience of millions every year.
  • As part of an ESC quiz, blue News tests how well informed fans are about the history of the competition.
The Eurovision Song Contest enters its final round on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of fans will travel to Basel to watch the show and vote for their favorites. The ESC is always the same and has a long tradition.

But how much do fans really know about the ESC? When did the first ESC take place? How many times has Switzerland won? And who won in 1974? blue News asks and wants to know in the ESC quiz whether the fans are really informed. Find out more in the video.

