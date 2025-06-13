The second season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" starts on Netflix on June 17. Bill and Tom Kaulitz are no longer teen stars - and yet everyone is still talking about them. Why is that?

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The second season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" starts on June 17 on Netflix. The reality series follows Bill and Tom in their everyday life in L.A.

The twins became famous with Tokio Hotel - they have remained famous through nostalgia, a new sound and clever self-marketing.

The twins know how to play with the public. They deliver exactly what today's fans celebrate: attitude, humor and a pinch of drama. Show more

The second season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" starts on Netflix on June 17. The series follows twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz (35) in their everyday lives in Los Angeles and around the world with their band Tokio Hotel.

Bill and Tom Kaulitz have been in the spotlight for 20 years. And despite this (or perhaps because of it?), their fame is surprisingly enduring. What is it that keeps us talking about them?

The nostalgia of teen stars

The Kaulitz brothers ' success began in 2005 when they released their hit single "Durch den Monsun" with the band Tokio Hotel. The song shot straight to number 1 in the charts, was translated into English and also went through the roof internationally.

Tokio Hotel became a pop sensation. Until 2010, they experience the big hype: three albums, sold-out concerts, screaming fans, Bravo covers. Until the pressure becomes too much and the band threatens to fall apart. Bill and Tom move to Los Angeles, where they still live today.

Tokio Hotel became a little quieter, but the band never completely disappeared. They released three more albums and increasingly moved away from their classic emo-rock sound, experimenting with electronic and pop influences.

The mix of nostalgia and new music works surprisingly well. Many long-standing fans have remained loyal to the band, while a new generation of listeners is joining them.

Bill as a fashion and queer icon

The emo kid who sings about great love in "Durch den Monsun" with black-rimmed eyes, painted nails and dyed spiky hair has grown up. And has come to terms with himself more than ever.

Bill had to hide his sexual orientation for a long time. The record company is of the opinion that a supposedly heterosexual frontman is easier to sell to the female target group. "No, I'm not gay," he said to RTL in 2009, "and that would be a real waste with all the beautiful girls in the front row."

Today, Bill lives an openly queer life, plays with gender roles and wears high fashion. He is no longer just a musician, but has become a symbol for all those who do not want to accept the classic role models of masculinity.

Tom's marriage to Heidi Klum

In 2018, Tom Kaulitz meets Heidi Klum at a birthday party. Just one month later, the two are photographed making out. The tabloids exploded, with new paparazzi photos of the two being taken non-stop.

In 2019, exactly one year to the day after they met, Tom and Heidi got married. Tom, who is already famous in his own right, becomes a trophy husband and "Heidi Klum's man".

Since then, the Klum-Kaulitz connection has been a constant source of attention. Be it when Tom dresses up as E.T. for Heidi on Halloween or when he simply puts sun cream on her - the media reports are certain.

From musicians to podcasters

In 2022, Bill and Tom launch their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood". Week after week, they talk about their life in Los Angeles, tell anecdotes from the celebrity world, chat about relationships, family celebrations, jet lag and favorite snacks. It's actually reality TV to listen to.

The brothers hit the nerve of the times: the podcast promptly landed in the podcast charts and gave them the attention of a generation that couldn't even walk during "Durch den Monsun".

Pop culture presence on the net

Tom's unironic husband life ("a spitfire life", as Bill calls it), Bill's theatrical lines ("I was a princess last season, now I'm queen", says Bill in the trailer for the second season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz") - the twins provide material for TikToks, memes and comments that stick.

Bill and Tom are funny and likeable and know exactly how pop culture works. They deliver exactly what fans want today: Personality, attitude - and a good dose of self-promotion. The perfect prerequisites for a reality series.

More from the department