A total of 103 acts are on the program, and the strong presence of Nordic acts - for example from Sweden, Norway and Denmark - who will perform as guests of honor in the "Village du monde" is striking. There are also 16 Swiss artists, led by cult electro rockers Young Gods.
One name stands out in particular: Katy Perry. The pop icon has only ever performed in Switzerland at Zurich's Hallenstadion (2011, 2015, 2018). Now she is coming to the Plaine de l'Asse for the first time: on Saturday, July 25 - and as the only Swiss show of her fifth world tour "The Lifetimes Tour".