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Katy Perry, Lorde and Gorillaz This is the line-up for the Paléo Festival

Carlotta Henggeler

17.3.2026

Katy Perry is coming to the Paléo Festival.
Katy Perry is coming to the Paléo Festival.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

The Paléo Festival in Nyon announces the program for 2026. Fans of the iconic open-air festival can look forward to a diverse line-up. Including big names such as Katy Perry, The Cure and Gorillaz.

17.03.2026, 12:19

17.03.2026, 12:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Paléo Festival 2026 in Nyon presents a diverse line-up with headliners such as Katy Perry, The Cure and Gorillaz as well as numerous other international acts.
  • A total of 103 artists will perform, including many from the Nordic countries and 16 Swiss acts, while genres ranging from pop and rap to electro and chanson will be covered.
  • Katy Perry's performance on July 25 is particularly highlighted as the only Swiss show on her new tour, while tickets go on sale on March 25.
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The 2026 line-up is impressive: Numerous big names ensure a broad musical spectrum - from pop-rock with Lorde, Twenty One Pilots, Morcheeba or Feu.

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A total of 103 acts are on the program, and the strong presence of Nordic acts - for example from Sweden, Norway and Denmark - who will perform as guests of honor in the "Village du monde" is striking. There are also 16 Swiss artists, led by cult electro rockers Young Gods.

Paléo Festival in Nyon has announced the program for 2026.
Paléo Festival in Nyon has announced the program for 2026.
Paléo Festival

One name stands out in particular: Katy Perry. The pop icon has only ever performed in Switzerland at Zurich's Hallenstadion (2011, 2015, 2018). Now she is coming to the Plaine de l'Asse for the first time: on Saturday, July 25 - and as the only Swiss show of her fifth world tour "The Lifetimes Tour".

Tickets and subscriptions go on sale on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 12 noon. A virtual queue will open at paleo.ch from 11.45 am. You can find all the information here.

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