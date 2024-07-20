  1. Residential Customers
Colorful skin at the Gurtenfestival This is the most mommy-appropriate tattoo

Marius Egger

21.7.2024

Which tattoo at the Gurtenfestival is also suitable for mumming? That's what blue Music host Bettina Bestgen asked herself and set out to find out.

21.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 17 to 20 in Bern.
  • In addition to people from Bern, countless festival visitors from other cantons also flock to the federal capital.
  • Most of them have one thing in common: they are tattooed. But which tattoos are suitable for the festival?
Show more

When it gets really hot, the covers come off at the Gurtenfestival. Naked torsos and bare legs reveal the tattoos of the visitors.

blue Music host Bettina Bestgen took a look around Bern's local mountain for tattoos that are suitable for the festival.

It quickly becomes clear that most of the visitors' parents don't like their tattoos, or only to a limited extent.

There are a few exceptions: One Gurten visitor thinks his children's tattoos are "totally okay". Although he himself has not yet had a tattoo, he is still planning to do so.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

