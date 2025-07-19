From the toboggan run to the cheesecake: In the backstage area of the Gurtenfestival, the artists' every wish is fulfilled - blue News was allowed to take an exclusive look behind the scenes.

Samuel Walder

A festival is not only an experience for visitors, but also for the artists who let their hair down on stage. To ensure that they also feel comfortable before and after the show, the backstage area at the Gurtenfestival is not just for lounges and drinks.

blue News gets an insight into the backstage and finds out what the stars are into. Sloth posters, cheesecake and a toboggan run are just some of the many highlights in areas where no one else goes.