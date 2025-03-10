Singer Zoë Më will represent Switzerland at the ESC in Basel in 2025. Her song was presented today, Monday, in Zurich. "Voyage" is a ballad entirely in French.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 24-year-old musician Zoë Më will represent Switzerland at the ESC, which takes place in Basel this year. As the host country, Switzerland automatically qualifies for the Grand Final on May 17, 2025, but will be allowed to present itself in the first semi-final on May 13, 2025.

Born in Basel, she initially lived in Germany before moving to Fribourg FR with her family in 2009. She began writing her own songs at the age of ten. She sings in German and French.

Today, Monday, March 10, Zoë Më presents her ESC song. The song "Voyage" is a love ballad in French. Show more

The song "Voyage" was written by Zoë Më and two other songwriters. The song is 100% her - without compromise.

"The whole performance will be very touching, the whole thing will be very touching," says Zoë at the media conference.

She is a Nemo fan, she reveals.

Her hobby: cooking. "I turn shit into gold," says the 24-year-old with a smile.

Her love of the French language in particular influenced her style. She acquired the language not only at school, but also through friends and her own enthusiasm - a dedication that is reflected in her music. She made her breakthrough in 2024 with her bilingual EP Dorienne Gris, winning the prestigious "SRF 3 Best Talent" and "RTS Artiste Radar" awards.

But it's not just the critics who are impressed: thanks to her talent, she performs on prestigious stages such as the Montreux Jazz Festival and Luzern Live. With her music, Zoë Më builds bridges between cultures and languages - and proves that poetry and pop can go together.

