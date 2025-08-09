  1. Residential Customers
Street Parade stream and ticker This is what Zurich looks like from the cabin of the first Love Mobile

Dominik Müller

9.8.2025

The Street Parade takes place in Zurich on Saturday. From 1 p.m., 29 Love Mobiles will parade around the lake basin and transform the city into the ultimate dance floor. All events in the ticker.

09.08.2025, 10:57

09.08.2025, 15:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 32nd Street Parade takes place in Zurich on August 9.
  • The parade will run for around two kilometers from Utoquai via Bellevue, Quaibrücke and Bürkliplatz to Enge harbour.
  • 920,000 ravers are expected.
  • In the ticker, blue News takes you to the biggest techno event in the world.
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 3.36 pm

    Hundreds of thousands dance around the Zurich lake basin

    In 33-degree heat, the 29 Love Mobiles move around the lake basin at walking pace until the evening. Protection&Rescue reminds visitors to drink plenty of water. There are two sprinkler systems along the route where hundreds of dancers can cool off at the same time.

    The most important accessories for revelers at this year's midsummer edition: fans and water bottles.
    The most important accessories for revelers at this year's midsummer edition: fans and water bottles.
    KEYSTONE/TIL BUERGY
    The dancing doesn't just take place along the parade route around Zurich's lake basin, but also on the water - hundreds of boats have gathered on site.
    The dancing doesn't just take place along the parade route around Zurich's lake basin, but also on the water - hundreds of boats have gathered on site.
    blue News
    Wherever there is partying, garbage also collects - and the next morning everything is clean again. Organizers and Entsorgung und Recycling Zürich (ERZ) work hand in hand here.
    Wherever there is partying, garbage also collects - and the next morning everything is clean again. Organizers and Entsorgung und Recycling Zürich (ERZ) work hand in hand here.
    blue News
  • 3.12 p.m.

    Man is beaten bloody - he just keeps dancing

    When so many people gather, incidents are inevitable. For example, a blue News editor has just witnessed a violent altercation. Two men attacked each other for an unknown reason.

    People wanted to intervene. However, one of the brawlers was so aggressive that he lashed out wildly and even pushed his opponent in the eyes. His victim finally ran away with his head covered in blood - only to simply continue dancing shortly afterwards. Hopefully he will find medical help after all and things will be peaceful again from now on.

  • 2.49 pm

    Bad news...

    ... Someone will probably receive their meal a little late. We wish the person who ordered it that the delivery arrives at least reasonably warm.

    I wonder who has to wait for their food?
    I wonder who has to wait for their food?
    blue News
  • 2.24 pm

    People of Street Parade - Impressions

    Street Parade 2
    Street Parade 2. Numerous colorful costumes can be admired again this year.

    Numerous colorful costumes can be admired again this year.

    Image: Keystone

    The glorious weather has drawn the crowds to Zurich in droves.
Image: Keystone

    The glorious weather has drawn the crowds to Zurich in droves.

    Image: Keystone

    In addition to creative costumes, there is also plenty of bare skin on display as usual.
Image: Keystone

    In addition to creative costumes, there is also plenty of bare skin on display as usual.

    Image: Keystone

    Street Parade 2
    Street Parade 2. Numerous colorful costumes can be admired again this year.

    Numerous colorful costumes can be admired again this year.

    Image: Keystone

    Street Parade 2. The glorious weather has drawn the crowds to Zurich in droves.

    The glorious weather has drawn the crowds to Zurich in droves.

    Image: Keystone

    Street Parade 2. In addition to creative costumes, there is also plenty of bare skin on display as usual.

    In addition to creative costumes, there is also plenty of bare skin on display as usual.

    Image: Keystone

  • 14:09

    View from pole position: Street Parade live stream

    Can't be there in Zurich yourself? No problem: blue News is streaming the parade at the Street Parade - from the driver's cab of the front Love Mobile. Immerse yourself in the colorful world of the ravers, you can find the stream above.

    For more information on the Love Mobile, in which our camera is located, scroll down to the ticker entry at 12.45 pm.

  • 2.05 pm

    Big rush for lockers at the main station

    Almost a million people are expected in Zurich today. This brings with it major logistical challenges: there is a huge rush for lockers at the main station. All of them are full. People with luggage are waiting in front of them - tourists with suitcases, others who have clearly arrived for the Street Parade. They are all united by the hope that someone will come and a locker will be free after all.

    Currently in great demand: lockers at the main station.
    Currently in great demand: lockers at the main station.
    blue News
  • 1.49 pm

    The party starts - at expensive prices

    The biggest techno party in the world has begun. At 1 p.m. sharp, the lake basin is filled with loud bass. The Street Parade is officially open. However, the parade of Love Mobiles has not yet started.

    In today's heat, it is particularly important to drink enough. However, if you don't have your own drinks, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets. A bottle of water costs 6 francs, soft drinks even 50 centimes more.

    The high price level is due to the fact that the Street Parade is largely financed by the sale of drinks. In return, no ticket is required to attend the parade. And one franc per drink goes to environmental protection.

    Not all the captains at the Street Parade are on a boat.
    Not all the captains at the Street Parade are on a boat.
    Keystone
  • 12.45 p.m.

    How a Love Mobile is made

    They are always the heart of the Street Parade: the Love Mobiles. This year, 29 trucks will once again tackle the route around the Zurich lake basin.

    One of these trucks belongs to the "Friends of Street Parade" association, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Watch the video to find out how the anniversary Love Mobile is set up.

  • 10.50 a.m.

    Calm before the storm

    You rarely see an empty Street Parade site. Things are still quiet in Zurich - with the emphasis on still. Meanwhile, boats are already reserving their places.

    Street Parade 1
    Street Parade 1. The square in front of the stages is still deserted.

    The square in front of the stages is still deserted.

    Image: blue News

    A few visitors are already bustling around the area.
Image: blue News

    A few visitors are already bustling around the area.

    Image: blue News

    Meanwhile, the food stalls are getting everything ready.
Image: blue News

    Meanwhile, the food stalls are getting everything ready.

    Image: blue News

    In a few hours' time, there will be no more of this concrete to be seen because of all the dancing.
Image: blue News

    In a few hours' time, there will be no more of this concrete to be seen because of all the dancing.

    Image: blue News

    Meanwhile, boats are already snapping up the best spots on the lake.
Image: blue News

    Meanwhile, boats are already snapping up the best spots on the lake.

    Image: blue News

    Street Parade 1
    Street Parade 1. The square in front of the stages is still deserted.

    The square in front of the stages is still deserted.

    Image: blue News

    Street Parade 1. A few visitors are already bustling around the area.

    A few visitors are already bustling around the area.

    Image: blue News

    Street Parade 1. Meanwhile, the food stalls are getting everything ready.

    Meanwhile, the food stalls are getting everything ready.

    Image: blue News

    Street Parade 1. In a few hours' time, there will be no more of this concrete to be seen because of all the dancing.

    In a few hours' time, there will be no more of this concrete to be seen because of all the dancing.

    Image: blue News

    Street Parade 1. Meanwhile, boats are already snapping up the best spots on the lake.

    Meanwhile, boats are already snapping up the best spots on the lake.

    Image: blue News

  • 10.32 a.m.

    Tips and tricks

    Today, Zurich is once again transformed into the world capital of electronic music - with hundreds of thousands of partygoers. With these tips and tricks, you'll have a more relaxed experience at the Street Parade.

    Street Parade 2025. Tips and tricks - how to survive Zurich's hottest party of the year

    Street Parade 2025Tips and tricks - how to survive Zurich's hottest party of the year

  • 10.30 a.m.

    This is the route - and this is where the stages and giant showers are located

    The two-kilometre-long parade of Love Mobiles starts at Utoquai in Zurich's Seefeld district. The trucks then roll around the lake basin via Bellevue, Quaibrücke and Bürkliplatz to Hafendamm Enge.

    You can see exactly where the route takes you and the locations of the eight stages and the two giant showers on the map below.

    • Show more