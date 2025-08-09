Hundreds of thousands dance around the Zurich lake basin
In 33-degree heat, the 29 Love Mobiles move around the lake basin at walking pace until the evening. Protection&Rescue reminds visitors to drink plenty of water. There are two sprinkler systems along the route where hundreds of dancers can cool off at the same time.
3.12 p.m.
Man is beaten bloody - he just keeps dancing
When so many people gather, incidents are inevitable. For example, a blue News editor has just witnessed a violent altercation. Two men attacked each other for an unknown reason.
People wanted to intervene. However, one of the brawlers was so aggressive that he lashed out wildly and even pushed his opponent in the eyes. His victim finally ran away with his head covered in blood - only to simply continue dancing shortly afterwards. Hopefully he will find medical help after all and things will be peaceful again from now on.
2.49 pm
Bad news...
... Someone will probably receive their meal a little late. We wish the person who ordered it that the delivery arrives at least reasonably warm.
2.24 pm
People of Street Parade - Impressions
Street Parade 2
Numerous colorful costumes can be admired again this year.
Image: Keystone
The glorious weather has drawn the crowds to Zurich in droves.
Image: Keystone
In addition to creative costumes, there is also plenty of bare skin on display as usual.
Image: Keystone
14:09
View from pole position: Street Parade live stream
Can't be there in Zurich yourself? No problem: blue News is streaming the parade at the Street Parade - from the driver's cab of the front Love Mobile. Immerse yourself in the colorful world of the ravers, you can find the stream above.
For more information on the Love Mobile, in which our camera is located, scroll down to the ticker entry at 12.45 pm.
2.05 pm
Big rush for lockers at the main station
Almost a million people are expected in Zurich today. This brings with it major logistical challenges: there is a huge rush for lockers at the main station. All of them are full. People with luggage are waiting in front of them - tourists with suitcases, others who have clearly arrived for the Street Parade. They are all united by the hope that someone will come and a locker will be free after all.
1.49 pm
The party starts - at expensive prices
The biggest techno party in the world has begun. At 1 p.m. sharp, the lake basin is filled with loud bass. The Street Parade is officially open. However, the parade of Love Mobiles has not yet started.
In today's heat, it is particularly important to drink enough. However, if you don't have your own drinks, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets. A bottle of water costs 6 francs, soft drinks even 50 centimes more.
The high price level is due to the fact that the Street Parade is largely financed by the sale of drinks. In return, no ticket is required to attend the parade. And one franc per drink goes to environmental protection.
12.45 p.m.
How a Love Mobile is made
They are always the heart of the Street Parade: the Love Mobiles. This year, 29 trucks will once again tackle the route around the Zurich lake basin.
One of these trucks belongs to the "Friends of Street Parade" association, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Watch the video to find out how the anniversary Love Mobile is set up.
10.50 a.m.
Calm before the storm
You rarely see an empty Street Parade site. Things are still quiet in Zurich - with the emphasis on still. Meanwhile, boats are already reserving their places.
Street Parade 1
The square in front of the stages is still deserted.
Image: blue News
A few visitors are already bustling around the area.
Image: blue News
Meanwhile, the food stalls are getting everything ready.
Image: blue News
In a few hours' time, there will be no more of this concrete to be seen because of all the dancing.
Image: blue News
Meanwhile, boats are already snapping up the best spots on the lake.
Image: blue News
10.32 a.m.
Tips and tricks
Today, Zurich is once again transformed into the world capital of electronic music - with hundreds of thousands of partygoers. With these tips and tricks, you'll have a more relaxed experience at the Street Parade.