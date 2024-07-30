Adele is giving ten concerts in Munich from August 2. If you're lucky, you can see the singer live there at a bargain price. Picture: Keystone

In Munich, Adele will be performing ten times in a row in a stadium built especially for the singer. Because the concerts are not sold out, tickets are now being put on the market at a bargain price.

Sounds cool, sounds gigantic - but there is one problem: the concerts have not yet sold out.

The organizers have therefore decided to sell a certain number of tickets per show at a bargain price (so-called "lucky dip" tickets) for just 35 euros. Show more

10 concerts, 750,000 spectators, a huge stage that stretches over 300 meters and a record-breaking screen wall that is 220 meters long and 30 meters high: the organizers want to set new standards with Adele's concerts in Munich.

A brief history behind these superlatives: The English superstar no longer likes to go on tour, Adele prefers to ask the fans to come to her.

That's why the now 36-year-old singer stopped touring after her fourth album "30", which was released in 2021. She prefers to be at home, the singer said in an interview, with her child and her partner, and she is also afraid of flying.

As a result, Adele performed at the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas from November 2022, where she has since appeared on stage over a hundred times.

Thanks to the giant screen, everyone should be close to Adele

And now she wants to play ten concerts in a row in Munich. An Adele stadium has been specially built on the exhibition grounds in the southern German metropolis.

It can hold 75,000 spectators, "but thanks to the giant screen, even the people in the cheapest seats will still be able to be very close to the artist", writes Die Zeit.

In addition to the stadium, a world of experience will be set up, a so-called theme park in which fans can stroll through Adele's biography.

In Munich, an extra stadium was built for Adele's ten concerts on the exhibition grounds, with space for 75,000 spectators. Picture: IMAGO/Sven Simon

Sounds cool, sounds gigantic and yet there now seems to be a bigger problem: Adele's ten concerts have not yet sold out, even a few days before the first show.

Adele is following a trend set by the Rolling Stones

The organizers have therefore decided to sell a certain number of tickets per show at a bargain price (so-called "lucky dip" tickets) of just 35 euros.

By way of comparison, the prices for Adele's ten Munich concerts used to regularly cost between 75 and 400 euros.

"Adele is following a trend set by the Rolling Stones: She is knocking out last-minute concert tickets that cost much less than those with the original price," writes Bild.

However, the principle of selling tickets at bargain prices at the last minute before concerts could also be an indication that the advance sales were not really great.

Bargain tickets were gone shortly after the start of sales

With "Lucky Dip" tickets, seats are allocated by a random generator, just like in a lottery. The buyer only finds out on the day of the concert whether they can experience Adele directly in front of the stage or further back in the stadium.

"These are individual seats or seats with a restricted view. This offer also gives fans with a lower income the opportunity to see the concert," the organizer of the Adele concerts is quoted as saying in Bild.

He added: "As with Coldplay and many other relevant artists, the intention from the outset was to give away a small number of lucky dip tickets in the week of the concert."

Either way, if you want to get your hands on the cheapest Adele tickets, you'll have to hurry. The bargain tickets for her concerts on August 2 and 3 were already gone shortly after they went on sale.

"With almost 30,000 requests," claims the organizer. Advance sales for the two Adele performances on August 9 and 10 start on August 5.

